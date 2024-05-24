Lakers Sign & Trade Proposal Flips Starter for Young Anthony Davis Backup

There are a lot of possible scenarios that could happen involving Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard D’Angelo Russell, whose looming decision on his $18.7 million player option on June 29, holds a significant impact on the team’s offseason plans.

One of those scenarios is flipping Russell for a young center who could grow into an Anthony Davis backup.

“Multiple sources say that before trading for Dennis Schröder, the Brooklyn Nets were in talks with the Lakers for Russell (with L.A. getting Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks), “Bleacher Report’s salary cap expert Eric Pincus wrote on May 24. “That negotiation died between the Lakers and Hawks, but the Nets still need a starting-caliber guard.

Russell could be traded to Brooklyn for a starting salary of up to $20.6 million (roughly $65-$89 million over three or four years) via the Nets’ Dinwiddie trade exception, with perhaps the Lakers getting young center Day’Ron Sharpe and a $16.6 million trade exception.”

Pincus added that “the Nets may not be the only sign-and-trade possibility, but several NBA sources struggled to find additional suggestions.”

Russell returning to Brooklyn makes sense for the point guard, who flourished with his lone All-Star selection and a playoff berth in 2019 as the Nets’ star player before their ill-fated Kevin Durant–Kyrie Irving era.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Sharpe showed plenty of promise in his third season. The 6-foot-9 forward-center averaged 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and nearly a block in just 15.1 minutes across 61 games this season.

Magic Eye D’Angelo Russell in Free Agency

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Magic “have interest” in signing Russell if he enters free agency.

Magic’s All-Star forward Paolo Banchero hopes the Magic can get a reliable point guard who can set the table for them.

“We have a lot of talented guys who can make shots and make plays: me, Franz (Wagner) and Jalen Suggs. I would rather be more of an offensive hub than the point guard if that makes sense,” Banchero told The Washington Post on May 16.

Russell fits the bill.

The Lakers guard averaged 6.3 assists with 18.0 points and 3.1 rebounds this season. A volume 3-point shooter, Russell could also instantly juice up the Magic’s offense which stalled at critical moments in the playoffs leading to their first-round loss.

Russell shot 41.1% from the 3-point range and hit three 3s per game this season, which could be a welcome addition for the Magic that ranked last in 3-pointers made.

D’Angelo Russell Loves L.A.

Russell has kept his looming decision close to his chest.

In a March 27 interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the 28-year-old point guard left the door open for both a potential return to the Lakers and capitalizing on his opportunity to become a free agent.

“I’d love to be here [in Los Angeles] and continue to give it a run and be where my feet are now,” Russell said. “Obviously, I’ve been on the other side of it, and I’ve been through the roller coaster of free agency and having to sit back and wait.

I’m looking forward to not having to worry about that. I’ve been blessed enough to put myself in this position with my play. I’m definitely planning on taking advantage of that. When that time comes, I feel that everything will play out how it’s supposed to play out.”