Lakers Trade Proposal Nets $197 Million Star From East Playoff Contender

The Los Angeles Lakers will be in the trade market this summer, and while their first choice is Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, his teammate Darius Garland may ultimately prove the more viable option.

Cleveland will probably have to choose between Mitchell and Garland this offseason. Both players have All-Star resumés but excelled more when playing absent each other due to overlapping skill sets that created backcourt redundancies and deficiencies.

Mitchell is extension-eligible and can hit free agency in the summer of 2025 by opting out of his contract a year early. If the Cavs can’t convince him to sign a new deal ahead of next season, there is a good chance they will look to move him.

However, if Mitchell does sign a contract, Cleveland will likely try and trade Garland, which is an also an outcome his agents would seek under those circumstances.

“Should Mitchell decide to stay long term, sources briefed on the matter say Garland’s representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, would have a conversation with Cavs officials on potentially finding a new home for the one-time All-Star,” Jason Lloyd of The Athletic wrote on May 15.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Sunday, May 26, suggested that if Garland becomes available, the Lakers should kick the tires on a possible trade.

“A trade might be L.A.’s easiest path to landing a starting-caliber point guard who isn’t just a one-year stopgap,” Knox wrote, referencing an alternative option for the Lakers of pursuing Chris Paul should he and the Golden State Warriors part ways in June. “If Garland actively wants out of Cleveland, it could help lower the asking price, so it might be a trade the Lakers can pull off.”

Darius Garland Could Return to All-Star Form With Lakers

It is unclear whether Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert would allow his front office to trade Garland to the Lakers considering how Gilbert feels about the notion of giving L.A. a crack at Mitchell.

“A source told Hoops Wire that Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert ‘would never’ trade Mitchell to the Lakers,” Ashish Mathur reported on May 20.

That animosity can be traced back to LeBron James leaving the Cavs for a second time in his NBA career back in 2018, when he departed for Los Angeles and went on to win a championship there.

But putting pettiness aside as a motivator for the moment, the Lakers would need to muster the best offer for Garland to have any chance of securing him, which is going to mean draft picks and at least one valuable player.

Bobby Marks of ESPN on May 23 noted that Los Angeles can put together an attractive package for Mitchell that includes Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and three first-round picks. The same assets could apply to a deal for Garland, though the Lakers would certainly try to bring the price down by either a pick or a player.

Garland earned All-Star honors after the 2021-22 campaign, his third season in the league and one year before Mitchell arrived in Cleveland. For his career, Garland averages 18.4 points, 6.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals, per Basketball Reference.

The 24-year-old and former first-round pick (No. 5 overall in 2019) is playing on a five-year deal worth $197.2 million and remains under contract in Cleveland through 2027-28.

Lakers Must Move D’Angelo Russell’s Contract to Pursue Trade for Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell

Of course, for any of this to happen, the Lakers need to get D’Angelo Russell’s salary off the books. They can go about that in a couple different ways.

First, Russell could simply opt out of his $18.7 million player option for 2024-25. If he chooses to opt in, the Lakers could then trade him. Marks explained the team’s situation, which the league’s new salary cap apron system complicates.

“If Russell does not return or they find a third team to take back his contract if he opts-in, the Lakers would be allowed to aggregate contracts sent out,” Marks wrote. “The Lakers would then be allowed to trade Reaves, Hachimura and three first-round picks (2024, 2029 and 2031).”

If L.A. can clear Russell’s money, then the team can pursue a third star and potentially return to title contention status in 2024-25.