Ex-Lakers Big Man Petitions for Roster Spot After Game 1 Loss

Dwight Howard still believes he could be the Los Angeles Lakers‘ Jokic-Stopper.

The Lakers dropped Game 1 to the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic 114-103 on Saturday. Jokic scored 32 points on 15-of-23 shooting. The two-time MVP added 12 rebounds and 7 assists.

Howard was keeping an eye on the matchup and inserted himself into the conversation. He posted himself in a Lakers jersey and talked about what he thinks that he could bring to the table.

Most of the comments expressed to Howard that he would be roasted by Jokic. But the former Defensive Player of the Year wasn’t buying it.

“Lebron 39 I’m 38! I’m still in shape. Ya saying that was 3 years ago but I’m still in shape lol,” Howard wrote.

Howard hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season. He’s spent time playing in China and Puerto Rico in recent years.

Dwight Howard Stymied Nikola Jokic During Lakers’ Title Run

Howard’s comments stem from his previous clashes with Jokic, in particular their matchup in the 2020 Western Conference Finals. Howard was responsible for matching up with Jokic and the LA big man did an admirable job. The Lakers won the series in five games.

Howard credited some of his “mind games” for his success.

“Every time I stood up on the bench, he was looking over there; every time he got ready to go into the game, I would run to the scorer’s table just to tell him, ‘Hey, every time you get in, I’m right here with you.’ And it worked out great for our team and also myself,” Howard told basketballnews.com in 2023 while reflecting on the series. “It was very tough because that was a different role for me, so I’m glad I had the opportunity to learn from that, and it worked out well.”

Howard has brought up Jokic at other points since the matchup. The Nuggets star is going to finish his career as one of the most decorated centers in NBA history. But Howard gives himself the edge in the all-time rankings.

“Obviously, people going to say Jokić can score. He got all those offensive skills,” Howard told Complex in July of 2023. “But at the same time, I was getting 38 and 20, 45-18, 19, 20, and I’m doing all this with twos. No threes. All twos. I’m doing this with lobs. I’m not getting a lot of post-up attempts like Jokić. He’s getting way more opportunities.

“… I don’t want people to think that I’m trying to hate even comparing, but I’m going to take myself. I know how dominant I was and I know what I could do with my skills.”

Reinforcements Coming Soon for Lakers

The Lakers are short a couple of key pieces, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood, who could help slow down Jokic. It could also help on the rebounding front. LA was out-rebounded 49-40 in Game 1 and gave up 15 offensive boards to Denver.

Wood is expected to return for Game 3 against the Nuggets — which will be on Thursday, April 25.

The Lakers have remained mum on a firm return timeline for both Wood and Vanderbilt.

“All I’ll say is he’s still going through his recovery process from injury, his rehab process,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said of Wood. “Obviously, he has size, he has length, he has rebounding capabilities, he can stretch the floor. But first and foremost, he has a couple more boxes to check before we even consider that.”

Wood has been out since February 14 with a knee injury. Vanderbilt has been out since February 1.