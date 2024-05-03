Insider Reveals 4 Candidates for Lakers Head Coach After Darvin Ham Decision

For the fourth time since LeBron James‘ arrival in 2018, the Los Angeles Lakers have fired their head coach, and are canvassing the market for a new outside hire.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with reports that Darvin Ham had been dismissed as head coach on May 3.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers dismissed coach Darvin Ham, sources tell ESPN. In two seasons, Ham was 90-74 with a Western Conference Finals berth, two Play-In victories and an In-Season title. Lakers lost in five games to Denver in opening-round. pic.twitter.com/33ck0Hgyu4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 3, 2024

Shams Charania of The Athletic followed up the Ham news with a preliminary list of candidates for the Lakers’ head coaching job.

The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with coach Darvin Ham, and sources tell me and @jovanbuha an extensive search will commence soon, with candidates such as Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson, JJ Redick and, if he becomes available, Ty Lue among others. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2024

Los Angeles suffered a second-consecutive elimination at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

Anthony Davis and James flexed their superstar muscles all series long, but it was only enough for one win in Game 4 to avoid the sweep. The Los Angeles Lakers season ends with the five-game series.

As does Darvin Ham’s tenure with the team.

