Lakers ‘Open’ to Enormous Extension for LeBron James Into His Early 40s: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers will watch the rest of the NBA Playoffs from home, but the organization is prepared to run it back with at least the top players on its star-studded roster.

L.A. inked big man Anthony Davis to three-year extension worth north of $177 million total that includes a player option in the final year to keep Davis a member of the Lakers through 2027-28. Davis’ co-star LeBron James is set to enter the final season of his two-year, $99 million contract and can opt out if he chooses.

James must make that call by June 29 and is likely to weigh several options, including the organization’s plans for free agency and/or the trade market this summer, as well as the type of deal the Lakers bring to the table in extension negotiations.

Shams Charania, Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Tuesday, April 30, that Los Angeles is willing to come correct with an offer to keep James on the roster and is at least “open” to signing the four-time NBA champion to a three-year maximum deal.

The Lakers want him back — badly — and the potential of the 39-year-old LeBron returning remains the most likely scenario. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, in particular, believes James’ return is of paramount importance to their plan. This franchise has always been buoyed by the stars, and James’ ability to still play at an elite level at his advanced age has only strengthened the desire to have him retire in a purple-and-gold jersey one day. The Lakers, team sources say, would be open to discussing any deal that involves James coming back — including even the maximum three-year, $164 million extension they can offer. Playing through a three-year deal would put him at 42 by the end of the contract.

LeBron James Unwilling to Discuss Future With Lakers, in NBA Until Later Time

Fresh off a second consecutive playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets, including two games on the road by just 2 points each, James is not currently inclined to discuss his future. He made that point exceedingly clear on Tuesday via social media.

I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 1, 2024

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports on my future,” James wrote in an X post. “I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then 🤫. Love 👑.”

James spoke in detail about his excitement to be back at home with his family following the Lakers’ Game 5 and postseason-ending loss in Denver Monday night.

“I just want to get home to the family,” James said, per X video from Buha. “Honestly, one of my boys is trying to decide if he’s going to enter the draft or go back to school. Another kid is playing AAU ball right now. My daughter is playing volleyball. My wife is doing so many great things. So it’s about family right now. Then, in a couple months, I got to go to Vegas for [USA Basketball] training camp. So I need to rest my body.”

LeBron James Continues to Play at Elite Level for Lakers as 40th Birthday Nears

If James wants to return, he displayed all of last season and during L.A.’s five-game playoff run that he’s more than capable of playing at an elite level in the NBA as he barrels toward his 40th birthday in December.

James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists across 71 games played during the regular season, per Basketball Reference. He also shot 54% from the field and a career-high 41% from behind the 3-point line while earning All-Star honors for the 20th year in a row.

James averaged 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists on 56.6% shooting, including 38.5% from deep against the defending champion Nuggets.

“He’s not the problem here,” a high-ranking member of the Lakers organization told The Athletic of James Monday.