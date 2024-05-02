Lakers Predicted to Hire ESPN Analyst as Head Coach

A new conspiracy theory floating around NBA circles involves LeBron James, JJ Redick and a podcast.

Former NBA player Rashad McCants is convinced James started a podcast with Redick so he could prepare the retired sharpshooter for life in coaching. With the Lakers expected to fire Darvin Ham following their 2024 playoff exit, McCants believes the seeds have been planted for Redick to swoop in and assume the reins.

“JJ and LeBron start a podcast. JJ says he wants to be a coach. LeBron knows Darvin Ham’s days are numbered. JJ gets hired by the Lakers,” McCants said on the May 1 episode of the “Gil’s Arena” podcast. “LeBron is still a player and JJ gets to coach LeBron. They bring in Bronny. The podcast thrives.”

McCants admittedly started believing in the wild theory after watching James and Redick discussing Xs and Os on their “Mind the Game” podcast.

“He’s coaching JJ to be the coach,” McCants said of James.

“[LeBron] is coaching JJ to be the coach!” The Gil’s Arena crew discusses if JJ Redick should be the Lakers next head coach if Darvin Ham gets fired pic.twitter.com/0kloxaZnHw — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) April 30, 2024

Rashad McCants suggests the reason LeBron and JJ Redick started a podcast is because Bron is “coaching JJ to be the coach” of the Lakers next season. (via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/aBY59Tdmts — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 1, 2024

A Good Fit for the Lakers?

Redick — who played 15 seasons in the NBA — has earned praise from his peers and fans since he forayed into broadcasting. Even James has spoken highly of his basketball acumen, stressing that he and Redick study the game in a similar light.

After news broke of the duo starting a podcast, the Lakers star explained why he chose Redick as his co-host.

“When you have someone like JJ who has kind of the same mindset about the game of basketball — very smart, fell in love with the game for all the right reasons. This is something [starting a podcast] that I’ve been thinking about for quite a while. It’s just JJ was perfect timing,” James told Jovan Buha of The Athletic on March 24

I asked LeBron about what sparked the idea to launch the “Mind The Game” podcast this week and why he partnered with J.J. Redick: pic.twitter.com/lrp4aPeUp5 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 25, 2024

Will Redick emerge as a candidate for the Lakers job? As of May 2, Lakers assist Phil Handy is the betting favorite to replace Ham.

Phil Handy is the betting favorite to be the next Los Angeles Lakers Coach Phil Handy +200

Juwan Howard +650

Quin Snyder +650

Jared Dudley +700

Sam Cassell +700

Kenny Atkinson +800

Steve Clifford +900 pic.twitter.com/4ksmlJSxZv — 𝐉𝐚𝐤𝐞 (@SixthManJake) April 30, 2024

JJ Redick a Finalist for Hornets Job

While it remains to be seen if Redick auditions for the Lakers job, the former Duke star is already a finalist for the coaching vacancy in Charlotte.

According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, Redick and Celtics lead assistant Charles Lee are among the two finalists to succeed incumbent Steve Clifford.

JJ Redick and Celtics lead assistant Charles Lee are viewed as the finalists for the Hornets’ head coach vacancy. Redick, who has a strong desire to get into coaching, and Lee will have second interviews soon with Charlotte’s front office to decide. pic.twitter.com/qcjYrYuMDe — Evan Sidery (@esidery) April 28, 2024

Despite being very active in the media space, Redick has repeatedly reiterated his desire to become a coach in the NBA.

“I have a desire to coach in the NBA. Life is about timing, life is about the right situation,” Redick told “The Pivot” podcast on April 30. “So, I can’t say a when, and I can’t say a definite it’s going to happen. The ecosystem that I’ve built and worked for over the last three years, I take a lot of, I wouldn’t say pride because I don’t want to say it’s prideful, I take a lot of joy in this, and I love doing it, and it’s important to me.”

Redick averaged 12.8 points through 15 seasons in the NBA. In 2006, he won the prestigious College Player of the Year award for his exploits at Duke.