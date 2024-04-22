Lakers Named Favorites to Land $215 Million Superstar

If the Hawks choose to trade Trae Young in the 2024 offseason, the Lakers are the current betting favorites to land the three-time All-Star guard.

The Lakers will reportedly go star-hunting in the 2024 offseason, with Young and Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell earmarked as their top targets.

While Cleveland’s decision to trade Mitchell, a free agent in 2025, depends on their performance in the 2024 postseason, Young is widely expected to be placed on the trading block by the Hawks, per several NBA insiders. In the aftermath of the Hawks failing to make the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the franchise has reportedly decided to split up the backcourt duo of Dejounte Murray and Young.

“There is a growing belief in many corners of the league that Atlanta’s preference would actually be shopping Young,” Marc Stein wrote in his newsletter on April 20.

Lakers Ready to Make a Splash

If and when Young is made available via trade, the Lakers are expected to make an aggressive run at trying to acquire him, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Armed with three tradeable first-round picks — 2024, 2029 and 20311 — and the cap-friendly contracts of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, the Lakers have the requisite assets to make a big splash in the trade market.

“The Lakers have discussed internally the possibility of packaging three picks along with players they already have on their books to pursue a bona fide star such as Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, team sources told ESPN,” McMenamin reported on January 20.

Meanwhile, Young himself has expressed his desire to remain in Atlanta, but equally implied that he hopes to find himself in a winning situation.

“Every year teams are different, obviously. I want to be here, but I want to win,” Young said during his exit interview on April 19. “I want to be here and I want to win championships here and do that, but I want to win, I mean, that is pretty much all it is for me, that is my motto and that has been me from the beginning.”

Player Portal Expected to Heat Up

Young and Mitchell could headline a loaded “trade market class” in July 2024.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, a number of star players are expected to request trades.

“It’s going to be a different summer in the NBA,” Woj told ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” on April 20. “There will be a lot of guys entering the NBA portal, and there’s going to be a lot of player movement this summer. Part of it is teams underachieving, but it’s also part of the new salary cap and payrolls have to change.”

If the Lakers succeed in trading for Young, they’d be forming a Big 3 comprising the All-Star guard, Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The collection of talents could help James make a serious run at his fifth NBA Championship in the 2024-25 season. Since capturing his fourth ring in his second season as a Laker, in 2020, James has missed the playoffs once and suffered one first-round exit. The infusion of Young, a career 25.5 points per-game scorer, could push the Lakers over the top.