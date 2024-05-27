Title Contender ‘A Threat’ To Sign LeBron James in Free Agency: Insider

The 76ers will be armed with a projected $65 million of cap space in the 2024 offseason. The Daryl Morey-led front office is expected to target several star players Paul George, Klay Thompson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with their cap space. Now, there are rumblings of Philadelphia pursuing LeBron James, who could join the free agency class by declining his $51 million Player Option.

On the May 27 episode of “Get Up” on ESPN, NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported that the Lakers were still “in a very strong position” to retain James’ services, but did not rule out the possibility of the Sixers getting into the thick of things.

“It is fair to point out that Daryl Morey has been trying to sign LeBron for a decade now — multiple different opportunities,” Windhorst said. “And of the teams that have a chance to win the championship next year, the only team with the cap space to offer LeBron a max contract is the 76ers. Other teams could do sign-and-trades but the Lakers wouldn’t have to cooperate.”

“The 76ers are a threat,” Windhorst continued. “I don’t think they’re a serious threat, but certainly, in the NBA, you never rule anything out.”

LeBron James Free Agency Could be Unpredictable

Windhorst then explained why he would be shocked if the Sixers don’t seek a free agency meeting with James, whom they tried to sign in 2018 too.

“Not only would I not be surprised, I’d expect it,” Windhorst said. “That’s how Daryl Morey operates — he always goes after every star. He’d try to acquire every player in the league. He’ll go after Paul George and every other star player he can.”

Windhorst’s comments on James’ free agency came in response to Rich Paul’s comments on the May 24 episode of truTV’s NBA Western Conference Finals simulcast. During Game 2 versus the Mavericks and Timberwolves. Paul revealed that his client was “a free agent” and had yet to make a decision on his next team.

“I don’t know what he’s gonna do,” Paul said of his client. “We’re gonna do what we do every year. We’re gonna evaluate the situation and we’re gonna make the best decision.”

Could the Sixers Win With LeBron James?

The 76ers have shown a lot of promise in the Joel Embiid era but have yet to taste a championship. The franchise has not made it to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001, albeit came close on several occasions over the last few years.

Could James fit well with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey? Udonis Haslem — a former teammate of James — isn’t convinced.

“[The Lakers] are a better [situation] for James,” Haslem said on May 27 episode of “Get Up” on ESPN. “You go to Philly and you’ll have to start all over again. You’ll have to figure out how it works with Embiid and how you play with him. Embiid might have some habits that you may not necessarily agree with. You don’t know how that dynamic is going to work. You understand the Laker locker room.”

Analyst Monica McNutt echoed those sentiments.

“In terms of chemistry, year 1 is usually not the year even if it is someone as great as LeBron James,” McNutt said of James’ chances of winning a title in Philadelphia.

James, a four-time NBA Champion, is seeking his fifth championship before calling time on his storied career.