LeBron James May Bolt Lakers for East Contender in ‘Stunner’: Analyst

All eyes continue to be on LeBron James and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. James can opt out of a two-year, $99 million contract to become a free agent this offseason. The superstar is slated to have a $51.4 million cap hit in 2024-25 if James does not become a free agent.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the few contending teams with cap space this summer. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes put together potential surprising landing spots for the top NBA free agents. The analyst makes the argument for the Sixers landing James in a move that would be a “first-class stunner.”

“One uncomplicated element to get out of the way before delving into the particulars: The Sixers have the cash to simply sign James to a max deal,” Hughes wrote in a May 23, 2024 article titled, “Surprise Landing Spots for Top 2024 NBA Free Agents.” “No muss, no fuss, no cap-clearing maneuvers. That flexibility sets Philly apart from every other semi-realistic James pursuer, and its possession of an in-prime MVP in Joel Embiid and rising star Tyrese Maxey doesn’t hurt either.

“A couple of other destinations have clearer ties to James, furthering the surprise factor that’d attend a LeBron-to-Philly move,” Hughes added.

“… Again, James suiting up for literally any team other than the Lakers would be a first-class stunner. But the Sixers’ pile cap space, which is being handled by the relentlessly ambitious Daryl Morey, means they cannot be totally counted out.”

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Remains Undecided on Whether He Will Hit NBA Free Agency

James bolting the Lakers for the 76ers would be a move motivated by the star looking to add his fifth NBA championship. The 76ers can offer a big three of James, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha and Shams Charania, James has not ruled out opting in to his current deal rather than hitting NBA free agency.

“James has a June 29 deadline for his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season,” Buha and Charania noted in a May 21 story titled, “Lakers meet with JJ Redick, James Borrego, Sam Cassell as coaching interviews begin: Sources.” “League sources told The Athletic that the opt-in and opt-out routes are both on the table, and the leading scorer in NBA history is expected to play up to two more seasons.”

76ers Rumors: Could Philly Lure LeBron James by Drafting Bronny James?

It would still be an upset if James does not return to the Lakers in some way. The Bronny James factor looms over his decision despite Klutch Sports attempting to downplay the idea of the two playing together.

James’ son is currently going through the pre-draft process ahead of the superstar also potentially hitting free agency. Could the Sixers attempt to entice James by selecting his son in the 2024 NBA draft? As for the Lakers, James has attempted to make it clear that he does not want to be involved in the hiring process for the Lakers next head coach.

“”LeBron does not want to be involved in the coaching search,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted during a May 23 edition of “Get Up.” “… He does not want to have this coach on his shoulders. This is the Lakers’ decision.”