Bronny James is Hot Betting Pick to go No.1 Overall in 2024 NBA Draft

Bronny James is now a top betting option to go No.1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft at BetMGM.

James and Frenchman Alexander Sarr have each received 22.5 percent of the bets, while UConn standout Donovan Clingan rounded up the top-3 with 15%, according to Yahoo Sports.

Almost a quarter of all bets have been on Bronny James (+20000) to go first overall 😳 (via @BetMGM) pic.twitter.com/PorY2Woh5e — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 20, 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as the favorites among bettors to land Bronny James, garnering 22.1 percent of the betting handle.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, the team that drafted first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft, placed second with 18.3 percent while the Dallas Mavericks are in third with 6.1 percent of the bets.

The 19-year-old James is a massive +20000 underdog in this betting market at BetMGM.

LeBron James Will Not Follow Bronny If Son Drafted Elsewhere

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, LeBron James is unlikely to follow his son to whichever team picks him in the draft.

Charania said he would not be surprised if NBA teams start calling James or his representatives in the coming weeks to propose a scenario where he and his son can play on the same team.

“Well, that’s the thought and it would not surprise me in the coming weeks if a team does reach out to Rich Paul or anyone else that has an idea or LeBron James himself,” Charania stated during an interview on ‘Up & Adams Show’ on FanDuel TV on May 17.

Charania revealed that LeBron is currently not interested in playing with his son outside of his current team, the Lakers, who have shown interest in drafting Bronny James.

“If the Lakers go out there and draft Bronny James, they feel like that he’s going to be a good fit for them,” Charania said.

The NBA insider also stated that the Lakers’ coaching search would play a role if they would pick James since player development will be an important aspect of the organization in the future.

“One thing is the Lakers are in the midst of a coaching search and one important element to that search is player development, hiring someone for the next four to five years who can help you,” Charania added.

Bronny James Now at No. 54 on ESPN NBA Mock Draft

James has now barged into the latest NBA Mock Draft by ESPN’s resident draft expert Jonathan Givony following his strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine.

Givony placed James at No.54 on the draft board, explaining that NBA people are starting to look at younger James as a legitimate NBA prospect.

“Talking to NBA people out here, they feel like he has legitimized himself as a real NBA prospect and that he’s not some kind of sideshow, LeBron’s son that the cameras are following,” Givony said on ESPN’s “NBA Today Show” on May 17.

Play

James, officially listed at 6-foor-1.5 and 210.4 pounds, recorded 40.1 max vertical and knocked down 17 of 21 three-point attempts in the side-mid-side drills, per NBA.com stats/info.

After a disappointing performance in the first scrimmage, James made a strong impression in the second game after gathering 13 points, per Digits Score app. He also played good perimeter defense to lead his team to a victory