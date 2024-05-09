Blockbuster Trade Pitch Would Send Lakers 9-Time All-Star for Massive Haul

“Paul George has some big decisions to make this summer. Staying home in Los Angeles should be the priority, but the Clippers consistently losing Kawhi Leonard in or before the playoffs year after year has to be wearing on him,” Swartz wrote in his May 9 article proposing blockbuster deals for teams ready to risk it all. “George, 34, can become an unrestricted free agent and sign with a contender like the Philadelphia 76ers, yet injury concerns surround Joel Embiid as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be in the mix to add a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis . In a proposed blockbuster trade from Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Lakers would trade with their in-city rival, the Los Angeles Clippers , for Paul George .

“With leverage since he can walk out the door and leave the Clippers with nothing, George should request a trade to the Lakers instead. The combination of LeBron James (who would be more likely to re-sign with the Lakers himself), Anthony Davis and George would become one of the best Big Threes in all of basketball, improving L.A.’s outside shooting and overall defense in the process. The Lakers would still have first-round picks in 2029 and 2031 to try to fill in the roster around their stars.”

How Paul George Would Help the Lakers

George, a nine-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection, would bring the Los Angeles Lakers another scoring option who can score 30-plus points on any given night. The 33-year-old averaged 22.6 points per game this season and was as efficient as ever.

He shot 47.1% from the field on 16.7 shots per game, the highest mark of his career which started in the 2010-11 season. George’s 41.3% three-point percentage on 7.9 attempts per game was also a career-best.

While his scoring would take much of the burden off of Davis and James, the Lakers’ defense would also improve as he’s a four-time All-Defensive selection. He’s averaged at least 1.4 steals in every season since 2015-16 besides one.

Eddie Bitar of Fadaway World wrote that George would also give the Lakers shot creation, something any team could use.

“George’s addition to the Lakers would bring a dynamic scoring threat (22.6 PPG) and defensive prowess (1.5 SPG) to their roster, further bolstering their championship aspirations,” Bitar wrote on May 9 in his article exploring different paths the Lakers could take in the offseason.

“Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, George would form a potent trio capable of overwhelming opponents on both ends of the floor. His ability to create his shot and stretch the defense with his perimeter shooting (41.3% 3-PT FG) would provide the Lakers with a versatile scoring option and alleviate some of the offensive burden on LeBron and Davis.”

George Wanted to Be Traded to the Lakers Earlier in His Career

When George requested a trade from the Indiana Pacers, who he spent 2010 to 2017 with, he said on an episode of “Podcast P” that he wanted to play for the Lakers.

“Obviously I wanted to come back home. Lakers was, you know, first. My idol, Kobe Bryant, went there,” Paul said in March of 2023.

George wasn’t traded to the Lakers as he was moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder. If he feels how he did a few years ago, perhaps he requests a trade to the Lakers.