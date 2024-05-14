Lakers Legend Turns Down Idea of Taking HC Job

The Los Angeles Lakers are starting to heat their head coaching search and there are some notable names getting linked to the job. However, one name we can definitively rule out is Magic Johnson.

The Lakers legend and Hall of Famer was recently asked if he’d have interest in the job and he made it clear that he wouldn’t even consider it.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. Thank you though,” Johnson told TMZ on May 14 when asked if he would coach the Lakers again.

Johnson had a brief stint as the Lakers’ head coach during the 1993-94 season but only lasted 16 games before he abruptly resigned. It wasn’t the only time he’d resigned from a key role with the franchise. He was the team’s president of basketball operations for a little more than two years from 2017 to 2019 before resigning.

Though Johnson is one of the greatest players in NBA history, it’s hard to imagine the Lakers would trust him with an important leadership position again. For his part, he’s still rooting for the team to land the right coach.

“I couldn’t tell ya,” Johnson said. “It’s up to the Lakers and Jeanie [Buss] and Rob Pelinka. I hope they get a good one, though.”

Latest on Los Angeles Lakers HC Search

The Lakers are certainly taking their time with their latest head coaching search. Multiple teams that had openings have already filled them while Los Angeles waits.

However, they have been making some progress. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jovan Buha, there are three names that have emerged for the head coaching job.

“As the Los Angeles Lakers begin contacting head coaching candidates and scheduling interviews this week, JJ Redick, James Borrego and Sam Cassell have emerged as the franchise’s initial leading targets, league sources told The Athletic,” Buha and Charania wrote in a May 14 column.

Out of the three, Borrego is the only one with previous head coaching experience. He was an interim head coach for the Orlando Magic and then spent four seasons as the Charlotte Hornets head coach.

Cassell has been an assistant since 2009 and was a player for over a decade. Considering his experience, it makes sense that his next step would be a head coaching job. Redick is the big wild card as he has no coaching experience in the NBA but is close with LeBron James and played in the league for 15 years.

Who Should Los Angeles Lakers Hire?

Out of the coaching candidates that have been linked to the Lakers, Redick is the most intriguing. He’s a true boom-or-bust candidate. He clearly knows a lot about basketball but can he navigate all the drama that comes with being a head coach? That remains to be seen.

The safest choice would be Borrego as he’s already been a head coach. That said, he’s never led a team to the playoffs so it’s hard to see the upside there.

Cassell is certainly interesting because he’s got a great resume. He’s a former All-Star and a three-time NBA champion as a player. He might make the most sense considering he’s got a strong resume but hasn’t failed as a head coach before.