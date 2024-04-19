Nuggets Coach Reveals Game Plan Against Lakers Star LeBron James

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone believes the key to their continued dominance over the Los Angeles Lakers hinges on their transition and paint defense.

Translation: Slowing down LeBron James.

The Lakers are No. 2 in points in the paint, averaging 55.6 points and the third-best fastbreaking team in the NBA this season with 17.0 per game.

“That’s going to be where this series is won or lost,” Malone told reporters after the Nuggets’ April 18 practice. “Can you slow them down and transition and can you keep them out of the paint?

What makes them a great running team is that they don’t just run off turnovers, they don’t just run off of misses. They run all night long and so a guy like LeBron who averages over five fast break points per game by himself, against us that number jumps up to six and a half, you don’t

want to fuel their fastbreak.”

The 39-year-old James averages 5.1 fastbreak points per game, second-best in the league behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 5.5. James also ranked 10th in points in the paint with 13.6 per game.

Nuggets Coach in Awe of LeBron James’ Longevity

Stopping James or even slowing him down is easier said than done.

“But with LeBron, he’s a great passer,” Malone explained. “He’s a one-man fastbreak [team]. He’s a freight train so you have to have pickup points but there’s not one player in the league who can guard him. So there’s got to be a crowd around him. You got to stop and load on the ball. He’s got to see bodies and then that’s the hard part because when you put bodies on him, he’s a great passer, he’s going to find the open man. You have to have multiple efforts behind it.”

Malone marvels at how James, despite being one of the oldest players in the league, remains to be among the elites.

“Year 21 and the guy is just getting better,” Malone said. “He had a career-high from the three-point line this year. It’s really amazing when you sit back as a fan of the game and not just his body of work but what he’s doing in the present day, it’s incredible. So I hope he gets tired. I hope he wears down but I’ve seen no signs of LeBron James slowing down by any means and I think it’s going to be another hell of a challenge for our group.”

James’ improved 3-point shooting — career-high 41% — made James a more complete player as he continues to average near triple-double: 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds in his 21st NBA season.

All Eyes on Anthony Davis

After Nikola Jokic dominated Anthony Davis during the Nuggets’ Western Conference Finals sweep, all eyes will be on the Lakers big man.

Can he at least neutralize Jokic?

Jokic (16.8) and Davis (15.7) are No.3 and No. 4 in points in the paint leaders this season.

But what makes Jokic more dangerous than Davis is his passing ability.

Jokic is averaging 9.0 assists per game, just one short of a triple-double season as he’s also putting up 26.4 points and 12.4 rebounds.

While Davis lags behind Jokic, he’s the better rim protector and his playmaking has dramatically improved. The Lakers All-Star big man is averaging a career-high 3.5 assists to go with his 24.7 points and 12.6 rebounds with 2.3 blocks per game.