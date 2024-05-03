Proposed Lakers Trade Would Move 3 1st-Round Picks & More for All-NBA SG

The Los Angeles Lakers may look to add a third star during the offseason to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With three tradeable first-round picks and pick swaps, the Lakers have assets to improve the team. In a proposed trade from Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, the Lakers would be making a big move, trading for Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, an All-NBA shooting guard.

Cavaliers get: Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Austin Reaves, 2024 or 2025 first-round pick*, 2026 first-round swap, 2028 first-round swap, 2029 first-round pick, 2030 second-round pick, 2031 first-round pick (top-five protection; turns into 2031 second-rounder if not conveyed)

Lakers get: Donovan Mitchell

“LeBron James (player option) turns 40 in December. If you’re going to mortgage the vast majority of your future draft capital, targeting someone who immediately elevates your ceiling while safeguarding you against a LeBron decline or retirement makes sense.

“Mitchell can do that,” Favale wrote in his May 3 column exploring blockbuster NBA trades. “At 27, his window mostly aligns with that of a 31-year-old Anthony Davis. Although Mitchell isn’t a traditional floor general, he is a talented enough passer and off-the-dribble shot-maker to weaponize an entire offense.”

Other Potential Trade Options for the Lakers

If the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t trade Mitchell, the Los Angeles Lakers will have to pivot to other players who do hit the trade block. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers “are going third-start hunting” this offseason as they look to add a third star next to their two stars.

Buha mentioned Trae Young as an option.

“They are going third star hunting this off-season and we’ll see how that affects the DLO situation. You probably have to give up Austin in almost any third-star trade. Now who’s available? The one name I continually hear is Trae Young. He’s been to Laker playoff games before, he’s a Clutch Sports client.

“That’s probably the most realistic one right now… Now, of course, whether they get him is going to come down to whether they are willing to put all three picks, two picks in a deal. Is it Austin and Max? Is it just Austin? And you got to have the matching salary of course,” Buha said on March 29. “Is that Rui, is that Vando? Do they send DLO there as well? There’s a lot of different ways that can play out, but my understanding is yes, they are going third-star hunting.”

Mitchell and Young had similar statistics this past season. Young, 25 years old, averaged 25.7 points per game and 10.8 assists. Mitchell, 27 years old, averaged 26.6 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.

The Lakers Have Fired Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham on May 3, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The decision to fire Ham comes after the Lakers went 90-74 in his two seasons as the head coach.

Wojnarowski tweeted that Ham’s successor will get a chance to benefit from the Lakers front office using draft capital to upgrade the roster in the offseason, hinting at a potential big trade.

“Lakers GM Rob Pelinka informed Ham of decision in phone call short time ago, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote. “After run to Western finals a year ago and winning 47 games this season, it’ll likely be Ham’s successor who’ll get chance to benefit from organization using major draft capital to upgrade roster in offseason.”