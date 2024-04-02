Ex-Lakers Champion & 4-Time All-Star Retires From NBA

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season and recently turned 38. It looks like there won’t be a triumphant comeback for the veteran guard.

Rondo announced that he’s retired from the NBA officially.

“Absolutely,” Rondo said when asked if he’s retired on the April 1 episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast. “Yeah, I’m done. I’d rather spend time with my kids.”

Rondo was a key piece in two separate championship runs. In 2008, he was the starting point guard for the Boston Celtics during their championship run and he was a rotation player for the Lakers when they won in 2020.

Rondo first came into the NBA as the No. 21 pick of the Phoenix Suns before getting traded to Boston. He quickly developed an important role for the Celtics. During that stretch, Boston was considered to have a Big Three between Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce, but it was really a Big Four with Rondo, who made four-straight All-Star teams between 2009 and 2013.

In addition to his All-Star appearances, Rondo was named All-NBA Third Team, twice named NBA All-Defensive First Team and was the NBA’s leader in assists three times.

Rajon Rondo Loved Every Minute of NBA Career

Rajon Rondo played for nine different teams in his career, which is almost a third of the NBA. After his nine seasons in Boston, he couldn’t sustain a long-term home. However, he’s not lamenting that fact. He has no problem with how his career unfolded.

“What a time,” Rondo said of his career. “Definitely something I never took for granted while I was in the game. I loved every minute of it, and I appreciate the brotherhood I was able to share, and bond and grow with over the years. I learned so much in this game, and it’s made me the man who I am today.”

Rondo could be difficult from a personality standpoint and had some issues off the court but teammates always respected him. He was also known for playing his best basketball in the biggest moments.

Rajon Rondo is retiring What an amazing career ✊

pic.twitter.com/LgBtqa4tfh — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 2, 2024

Rajon Rondo Believes NBA Puts Too Much Focus on Scoring

Rajon Rondo is definitely a throwback to old-school point guards. He was never much of a scorer and never averaged more than 13.7 points a game in his career. He made his bones on his passing ability and is 15th in NBA history with 7,584 assists in his career.

However, the NBA doesn’t have much room for guards who pass and can’t shoot anymore. Rondo believes that young players who coming into the NBA are putting far too much emphasis on scoring.

“I think the big reason for that is because now scoring is glorified. The game is pushed so much in a way that if you can score you can get to the league. I think the game is a lost art of actual leaders on the court like myself, who can handle the game when a coach gets ejected,” Rajon said.

There are a lot of aspects to basketball that aren’t simply getting the ball into the hoop but that’s the ultimate goal. With so many great scorers in the NBA now, it’s easy to see why Rondo didn’t fit in anymore.