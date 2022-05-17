Ex-Celtics Star Accused of Pulling Gun on Ex-Girlfriend: ‘You’re Dead’ [DOCUMENT]

Rajon Rondo has been ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend after she obtained an emergency protective order in Louisville court against the NBA guard. In a May 13, 2022, court filing, Ashley Bachelor, the mother of Rondo’s two children, accused him of pulling out a gun during a “violent” outburst after he became “enraged” during an incident at her home on May 11, court records obtained by Heavy show.

The 36-year-old former University of Kentucky standout and 16-year pro, who finished last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and spent the prime of his career with the Boston Celtics, has not responded to the accusations. It was not immediately clear if Rondo has hired an attorney. Bachelor has also not publicly commented about the incident, which was first reported by TMZ. The NBA told TMZ Sports the league is aware of the report and is investigating. Rondo is set to be a free agent.

Jefferson County Family Court Judge Denise Brown issued the emergency protective order on May 13, according to the court documents obtained by Heavy. Rondo is barred from contacting Bachelor and his children and is not allowed to go to their home, place of employment or school or within 500 feet of them, according to court records. Bachelor has been granted temporary custody of their two kids. Bachelor has also asked that the judge order Rondo to go through anger management, a mental health evaluation and counseling. He will also have to surrender any guns he owns to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, according to the court order.

Brown found there is “an immediate and present danger of domestic violence and abuse,” according to the court filing. Rondo will have an opportunity to respond to the accusations in court and a judge will then weigh the validity of Bachelor’s case to determine if the protective order will be continued. It was not immediately clear when a court hearing will be held. Court records do not currently show any criminal charges against Rondo. Police were not called to the incident, according to the complaint filed by Bachelor.

Rajon Rondo Became ‘Enraged,’ Smashing Things & Telling Her ‘You’re Dead,’ When Ashley Bachelor Asked Their Son to Stop Playing Video Games So He Could Help With Laundry, She Says

In the court filing, Bachelor said Rondo was at her home playing video games with their son when she asked the younger Rondo to stop for five minutes so he could separate his laundry and then return to the game. Bachelor said Rondo became “enraged” when their son got up to do that and “ripped the video game console from the wall.”

She said Rondo then went downstairs to the kitchen where Bachelor had “prepared some tea for our sick daughter,” and “took the tea cup and plate and smashed it,” according to the court filing. Bachelor said Rondo, “knocked over several water bottles and was generally yelling and cursing.” She said Rondo also sashed things in the home office and garage, knocked over trash cans, stomped on landscaping lights and pulled his car onto the law, the court filing says.

“The children were extremely upset and distressed with having seen Rajon become so enraged and violent. I attempted to deescalate the situation by asking Rajon why he was acting this way. Rajon responded by threatening my life, saying ‘You’re dead.’ This is not the first tie that Rajon has made threats to kill me,” Bachelor wrote.

Bachelor said Rondo returned about 15 minutes later and drove his car through the backyard of his home, which is a property adjacent to where Bachelor lives, and into her backyard, according to the court document. “He began beating on the backdoor window with his gun. I was in my room located on the main floor. I couldn’t immediately figure out what was going on, so I went into the family room. There, I saw Rajon beating on the backdoor window with his gun in his hand,” Bachelor wrote.

According to the complaint, Rondo then yelled for Bachelor to bring his son to him. She said the boy came to the door and opened it and Rajon grabbed the child and “yanked him outside,” slamming the door behind him, the complaint states. She said Rondo continued “yelling and cursing” at their son and was “asking him why he was afraid of him.” Bachelor wrote that Rondo “continued to hold his gun in his hand while yelling at” their son,” and said she was “afraid that I would be shot at if I attempted” to stop him.

Bachelor said Rondo was “yelling and cursing” at both of his children, demanding to know why they were scared of him and effectively holding them at gunpoint. The children were visibly upset and clearly scared that Rajon continued to brandish his gun.”

Bachelor Says Rondo Has a ‘History of Volatile, Erratic, Explosive Behavior’

Bachelor said in the complaint that she did not call Louisville Police because she was “fearful of what Rajon might do if a formal report was made. I was concerned that Rajon’s rage would become even more exacerbated and could lead to hi harming myself or the children,” according to the court records obtained by Heavy. She instead called former Louisville Police Chief Yvette Genty, according to the court document. Gentry could not be reached for comment by Heavy.

According to the court document, Rondo’s father, William Rondo, mother, Amber Rondo, and his former basketball coach, Douglas Bibby, all came to the house and tried to calm Rondo down ut were not able to. Brown then also arrived, according to Bachelor’s filing.

“I tried to let her in, but Rajon blocked her from entering by standing between her and the door. Rajon continued to brandish his gun, so I decided to lock all the doors and garage and remain upstairs with the children,” Bachelor wrote. “Sometime later, Ms. Gentry confirmed that Rajon had left and that she now had possession of his gun.”

Bachelor added, “I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children. Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally and financially abusive.” She said, he “physically hits our son and calls him names like “p****,” and accuses him of acting like a “b****.”

She wrote that, “Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like ‘thot, b**** and d***head. Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times taht he will shot me or shoot up my car.”

A Hearing Will Be Held Within 14 Days, According to Kentucky State Law

In response to TMZ reporting Rajon Rondo pulled a gun on his former partner and mother of his children — and threatened to kill her — NBA spokesperson Mike Bass tells ESPN: “We are aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 16, 2022

Bachelor wrote in her petition for the emergency protective order, “I am beyond fearful that Rajon will return and attempted to harm myself or the children and make good on his threats to end my life. I am seeking immediate protection for myself and the children from any further contact from Rajon.”

According to the Kentucky Coalition of Domestic Violence, a court hearing will be the next step in the process. The organization advises, “The judge will hold a hearing and listen to both sides. You can bring witnesses or evidence, such as medical records or police reports, to prove that the abuse happened. Phone call logs, texts, emails, or screen shots of social media posts might also be helpful. You must show the judge that the abuse occurred and may occur again. If you do this, you should be granted a long-term order—either a Domestic Violence Order or an Interpersonal Protective Order. These may last for up to three years.”

The hearing will be held within 14 days, according to The Center for Women and Families. “After the respondent is served, a hearing will go forward where the judge takes evidence from the petitioner, respondent, and any witnesses. Evidence may include testimony, photos, communications between the parties, police reports, etc. The evidence will help the judge determine if there were acts of domestic violence as defined by Kentucky law. If there is sufficient evidence, as defined by law, the judge will issue a DVO,” the organization says.