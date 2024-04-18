Jimmy Butler Says Status Uncertain for Heat’s Elimination Game as MRI Looms

There are few players in the NBA tougher than Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, which he displayed again during the Play-In Tournament against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Butler injured his right knee late in the first quarter following a basket against Kelly Oubre Jr. Butler lay on the court writhing in pain with an obvious grimace that followed an audible yelp at the the moment of the incident. He limped his way through the remainder of the game, but was clearly battling pain the entire time.

Following Miami’s narrow 1-point road loss to the Sixers, which may well have played out differently had Butler been healthy for the entirety of the contest, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported that the Heat star may have sustained an MCL injury.

“I fell, he landed and my knee just didn’t do well, I guess,” Butler said before revealing he will receive an MRI Thursday, per Bontemps. “I don’t know. It’s not a good feeling, I can tell you that.”

Jimmy Butler Uncertain About Health Ahead of MRI for Possible MCL Injury

Butler continued on candidly about his status for Friday’s elimination game against the Chicago Bulls in Miami, indicating that it will depend on both the results of the MRI and how he is feeling physically.

“It felt like I couldn’t do too much, which sucks with the timing of the game and everything,” Butler added. “I hope that I’m fine. I hope that I wake up tomorrow and can still stick-and-move. Right now, I can’t say that’s the case.”

If Butler can’t play, then the Heat’s chances of moving onto the playoffs as the No. 8 seed for yet another playoff showdown with the Boston Celtics is in serious question.

Miami finished the regular season in the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference. However, due to the NBA Play-In Tournament structure, the Heat played the 76ers for the No. 7 seed on Wednesday and will now battle the Bulls for the conference’s final playoff spot on Friday night.

Heat Must Lean on Tyler Herro if Jimmy Butler is Hurt and/or Can’t Play Against Bulls

That Butler finished the game in Philadelphia, and that team doctors allowed him to do so, are both encouraging signs. That said, even if he plays against Chicago, the injury could still impact the outcome of that game.

Butler scored a total of 19 points against the 76ers, complemented by 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. However, he shot just 5-of-18 from the field, including only 3-of-14 following his injury on the final play of the first quarter.

No Butler, or a significantly injured Butler, means the Heat will need to rely heavily on Tyler Herro to carry the offense. Herro did a reasonable job of that on Wednesday, putting up 25 points to lead Miami in scoring. He did so inefficiently, though, connecting on just 9-of-27 shots from the field, including 4-of-14 from deep.

The saving grace for the Heat could be the team’s ability to flip a switch in, and heading into, the postseason. Miami has been to the playoffs in each of the past four years, earning three trips to the Eastern Conference Finals and two appearances in the NBA Finals.

The Heat were a mediocre team in the regular season, finishing 46-36 in the weaker of the NBA’s two conferences, which forced them into the Play-In Tournament in the first place.

That said, Miami had unquestionably been the East’s most successful team over the last four seasons given its three playoff runs. If the Heat can find their way into the postseason, either without Butler or with him playing hurt, they will have a chance to make some noise — assuming their leader can get onto the court and stay there.