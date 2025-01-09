Bucks Land Jimmy Butler In 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Bucks seem destined to suffer another early exit from the playoffs in a top-heavy Eastern Conference that features powerhouses such as the Celtics, Knicks, Magic and Cavaliers. As such, the 2021 NBA champions could make drastic roster changes ahead of the February 6 deadline to try and give Giannis Antetokounmpo a shot at winning another championship.

One of those moves could involve the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, the disgruntled All-Star made available in trades by the Heat. However, as a second-apron team, the Bucks face a lot of challenges in trying to acquire Butler.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks proposed a three-team trade that would see Butler heading to Milwaukee.

Bucks would receive: Jimmy Butler

Heat would receive: Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, 2031 first-round pick (top-10 protected)

Pistons would receive: Pat Connaughton, 2031 second-round pick, cash

A New Big Three in Milwaukee?

Marks explained why the Bucks need a third team like the Pistons to facilitate a Jimmy Butler trade due to their hard-capped situation.

“Trading for Butler would be [John] Horst’s biggest challenge,” Marks wrote. “Not only is Milwaukee $6.5 million over the second apron but it has just two draft picks available to trade: its 2031 first- and second-rounders. (However, the second apron rules state that a team is allowed to aggregate contracts if the post-transactional salary is below the threshold.)

“For the Bucks to accomplish this, they would need to send Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis to Miami, then find a third team to take back Pat Connaughton. That would leave Milwaukee $700,000 below the second apron.”

If the Bucks do pull off the blockbuster proposal, they’d form a new Big Three in Milwaukee with Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Butler. Such a move would surely give them a solid chance to compete for a shot at making the 2025 NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler Trade Window Could Close

If the Heat don’t find Butler a new home before the February 6 trade deadline, they could realistically keep the All-Star through the 2025 offseason.

According to the Miami Herald, the Heat are prepared for such a scenario where they hold onto Butler through the 2024-25 season.

“In any Butler trade, the Heat wants to acquire a quality player (or players) who can help the team this season,” wrote Barry Jackson. “That will be the top priority for Miami. But the Heat also doesn’t want to take back long-term salary that’s going to clog its salary cap for the 2026 offseason, unless it’s for top-end All-Star talent.

“Draft capital is also important for the Heat, as it currently only has one unprotected first-round pick that it can deal away.”

The report added that the Heat expect Butler to re-join the team after serving his seven-game suspension that ends on January 17.

“As of now, the Heat is not interested in having Butler remain away from the team while paying him the remainder of his $48.8 million salary for this season after his suspension is over,” Jackson added.