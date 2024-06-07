Proposed Trade Sends Bucks $21 Million Rising Bulls Guard

The Milwaukee Bucks will have to navigate being a second-tax apron team this offseason. With their limited assets and restrictions, they can only add a few quality players. However, one player they could try to acquire is Ayo Dosunmu.

The Chicago Bulls guard has quietly risen through the ranks since they drafted him in 2021. He’s gone from 8.8 points per game to 12.2 in three NBA seasons. With an expanded role, he might get better. Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed the following trade that could Dosunmu to the Bucks.

Bucks Receive: Ayo Dosunmu

Bulls Receive: Pat Connaughton, No. 23 pick Favale explains why Dosunmu’s improvement could make him appealing to Milwaukee. “He made real strides as a shooter and driver this past season, but the Bucks will be most attracted to his defense—not to mention the two team-controlled years at a total of $14.5 million left on his contract. “Milwaukee’s rotation needs a jolt of versatility and verve on the perimeter. Dosunmu brings it in spades. At 6’5″ in shoes, with a wingspan north of 6’10”, he can defend both guard spots and scale up to certain wings. Tackling star covers isn’t out of the question, either.” Favale also acknowledged the low likelihood that the Bucks could pull this off. “Chicago might want more at this juncture than a late first-rounder to punt on Dosunmu and take on the $18.8 million Connaughton is owed over the next two years (2025-26 player option).”

Ayo Dosunmu May Price Himself Out of Chicago: Analyst

There’s more context to Dosunmu’s rise as a player. Forbes’ Morgan Stig Jensen explained further how much better he has become during his third season.

“The 6’4 guard, who a local Chicago guy, exploded during the second half of the season, dropping 16.3 points per game on 52.4% from the field, 43.5% from downtown, and 83.5% from the line.

“That 38-game sample isn’t small potatoes. That’s enough to at least expect more of the same going into the 2024-2025 season.”

Jensen added that the Bulls can either wait to extend him or trade him while they have the chance.

“If Chicago wants to retain the services of Dosunmu, they will have to wait for him to reach unrestricted free agency in 2026, and flat-out hope he doesn’t sign elsewhere.

“Of course, that is unless the Bulls realize the extremely advantageous position they find themselves in.”

Because the Bulls have been irrelevant since Dosunmu’s arrival, it’s hard to know what they plan to do with him. He will enter the second year of a three-year, $21 million contract.

Healthy Bulls Could Reduce Ayo Dosunmu’s Role

The prospect of becoming fully healthy could influence what the Bulls decide to do with Dosunmu. The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry reported that the Bulls believe Lonzo Ball will return for the 2024-25 season.

“Team officials are confident Ball, out since Jan. 14, 2022, due to a chronic knee ailment, will play next season. They’re just not as confident about when.

“Opening night doesn’t sound likely. However, Ball sounds hellbent on returning each time he’s asked publicly. It will be something of a miracle for Ball to take an NBA court again after what could be a three-year absence. That also makes it impossible to have any expectations whenever Ball returns.”

Unless a trade is in store, which could happen, Zach LaVine will also return with a clean bill of health. Their return to the floor, along with the rising Coby White, may reduce Dosunmu’s minutes on the Bulls. If that’s the case, Dosunmu may not be long for Chicago.

The Bucks need players who can play on both sides of the floor. Dosunmu checks that box, so if he’s available, they should pounce on the opportunity to get him.