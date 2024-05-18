Anthony Edwards Exudes Michael Jordan Aura in Game 6 Post-Game Speech

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ latest post-game press conference has reminded many fans of the confidence and strong mentality of Michael Jordan when he expletively confirmed that he did tell a Denver Nuggets locker room staff right after Game 5 that they would be back in Mile High for Game 7.

In the post-game conference right after the Wolves decimated the defending champion by 45 points, 115-75, the young Wolves star did not mince any word in confirming to reporters when asked if he did leave a Nuggets staff some parting words following their Game 5 loss in Denver.

“Hell yeah,” Edwards said in response to the final question asked to him during the Game 6 post-game press conference. They know, you were all in there. Yeah, I told him I see you all [expletive] in Game 7.”

Play

Edward’s confirmation of the incident drew not only laughter from reporters but also admiration from fans on social media platform X, most of them liken his bravado and mentality to the great Michael Jordan.

Stephen A. Smith Compares Anthony Edward to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan Ahead of Game 7

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith did not hold back in showering Edwards compliments for his incredible performance throughout the playoffs.

Play

With Game 7 of the Wolves-Nuggets series set on May 18, Saturday, Smith has bestowed Edwards the title “the Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant of Minnesota,” believing that the Wolves shooting guard will rise to the occasion in the series-deciding game.

“We know Anthony Edwards is A1. He’s the Jordan of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s the Kobe of the Minnesota Timberwolves,” Edwards stressed on ESPN’s First Take on May 17. “We understand that Scotty Pippen wasn’t Jordan, but we gotta remember that damn migraine, had that come in at game five it would not have been as memorable.

“But because it was a game seven, you religiously hold that against them,” Smith added.

Meanwhile, Inside the NBA on TNT’s analyst Charles Barkley pleads to everybody to refrain from comparing Edwards to Michael Jordan, adding that the Wolves star is not even close to his Airness.

Play

Anthony Edwards Joins Michael Jordan on Elite List

Edwards posted 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the Game 6 victory over the Nuggets to force Game 7.

With these numbers, Edwards became the 5th fastest player in NBA history to record at least 600 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in the playoffs, per StatsMamba.

Only LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic, and Tracy McGrady accomplished those stats lines faster.

The 22-year-old Edwards is averaging 30.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting 53.5 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from the three-point line, and 82.8 percent from the charity stripe in these playoffs.

In the series against the Nuggets, Edwards is averaging 29.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while converting 55.1 percent of his field goal attempts, 41.5 percent of his three-point shots, and 83.3 percent of his free throws, per ESPN info/stats.

The Timberwolves are on the precipice of returning to the Western Conference finals for the first time since the Kevin Garnett-led Wolves made it in 2004. This will be the first Game 7 for Edwards in his career.