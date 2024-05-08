Knicks Among Betting Favorites to Land LeBron James This Offseason

The New York Knicks emerged from Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers victorious.

With plenty of room for improvement on both sides of the floor after that game, the Knicks are surely still eyeing an even deeper playoff run than they’ve already enjoyed. At some point, though, they will hit the offseason.

When that time comes, the Knicks could be a prime landing spot for LeBron James.

“The Lakers’ superstar isn’t out the door, but he is on the (odds) board,” Fox Sports wrote on May 7. “LeBron James has a player option this offseason, meaning it’s up to him whether he chooses to pick up his option with the Lakers, opt out and re-sign with L.A. or opt out and enter free agency.”

While the Lakers remain the odds-on favorite to be James’ team in 2024-25, the Knicks are in a three-way tie for the second-best chances, per Fox Sports and FanDuel Sportsbook Ontario.

Los Angeles Lakers: -320 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Miami Heat: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

New York Knicks: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Golden State Warriors: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Atlanta Hawks: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Chicago Bulls: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

James has a $51.4 million player option for the final year of his two-year, $99 million contract.

He has already played for the Cavaliers (twice) and the Heat, leaving the Knicks as the lone new opportunity among the top four teams.

LeBron James Positioned to Cash in This Offseason

James has remained vague about his future publicly. But the expectation remains that he will either pick up his option or re-sign with the Lakers in free agency. He stands to cash in if he doesn’t after another strong season, though.

“If James opts out, he is eligible to sign a three-year, $162 million contract that would run through the 2026-27 season. The contract would be the largest in his career, and James would be allowed to negotiate a no-trade clause,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks wrote following the Lakers’ elimination from the postseason.

“James could also go the short-term route and sign a two-year, $104 million contract. The second year would be a player option, allowing James to once again become a free agent next offseason.”

LeBron James on how much longer he’ll play in the NBA: “Not very long. I’m on the other side of the heel. I’m not going to play another 21 years. That’s for damn sure. Not very long. I don’t know when that door will close as far as when I retire, but I don’t have much time left.” pic.twitter.com/4FYeriGaDP — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 1, 2024

James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, pushed back on trade speculation at the deadline.

“LeBron won’t be traded, and we aren’t asking to be,” Paul said, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on February 2.

That was during the season, though. Another decision defeat by the hands of the Denver Nuggets and the current coaching search could present the right opportunity for James to make one final major career move.

Proposed Knicks Trade Lands Lakers’ LeBron James

A frosty relationship between Paul and Knicks president Leon Rose was also a potential roadblock to James joining New York, an idea James has teased multiple times throughout his storied career. But the two sides sat down to iron out their long-standing differences.

That could pave the way for future dealings. The Knicks would have to do a lot of work to afford James in free agency, though.

Instead, this hypothetical package could land James if he doesn’t hit free agency.

Knicks get:

– LeBron James

Lakers get:

– Julius Randle

– Bojan Bogdanovic

– 2024 first-round pick

– 2027 first-round pick (lottery protected)

– 2024 second-round pick (via UTA)

– 2025 second-round pick

This trade would add roughly $2 million to the Knicks’ books for what could very well be the final season of James’ career.

He will turn 40 years old in December, adding to the potential hesitation to make such a move.

“A three-year max salary for a 39-year-old would normally be deemed as a toxic contract,” Marks wrote, “but James just played his most games since 2017-18 and continues to defy Father Time, shooting a career-high 41.6% on 3-pointers.”

The two sides could also haggle over the particulars regarding the draft compensation. But this would be an easy solution for all parties.