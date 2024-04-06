Knicks Deemed Potential Landing Spot for Donovan Mitchell if Traded

The New York Knicks have been deemed a potential landing spot for Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell grew up in New York and is represented by CAA Sports, an agency with a strong relationship with the Knicks.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Mitchell could be the next star to become available, potentially this offseason.

“However, Mitchell is all but certain to decline his $37.1 million player option for the 2025-26 season to explore unrestricted free agency next July. Mitchell could accept a maximum extension before then—one which multiple sources have indicated the Cavaliers would happily pay. But if he doesn’t, what then?

“The buzz in NBA circles suggests that barring a run to the NBA Finals, Mitchell will decline an extension and look elsewhere, and the Cavaliers are more likely than not to move him well before he can leave outright as a free agent.”

Pincus lists the Knicks as one of six potential landing spots, writing that some in NBA circles believe Mitchell wanted the Utah Jazz to trade him to New York when he was traded to the Cavaliers.

“Mitchell grew up in New York. His father is a longtime executive with the New York Mets. He’s represented by CAA Sports, an agency with strong ties to the New York Knicks. Team president Leon Rose was formerly a CAA agent.

“Some in NBA circles believe Mitchell wanted the Utah Jazz to trade him to the Knicks, and that the Cavaliers are merely a temporary layover. It’s unclear whether that’s truly the case, but the Knicks can make a viable offer to Cleveland either way.”

Potential Knicks Trade Package for Mitchell

The New York Knicks have the assets to land Mitchell in a trade, owning all of their first-round picks and more from other teams. That allows the Knicks to stack up with a trade package that can compete with any other in the NBA.

Pincus attempts to put a trade package together, writing that a trade for Mitchell “would probably” be built around Julius Randle and others.

“The Knicks have all of their own first-round picks, along with future first-rounders from the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons (heavily protected), Washington Wizards (protected) and Milwaukee Bucks (lightly protected). They also could have as many as nine second-round picks through 2031. The Stepien Rule limits how many of their first-rounders they can offer, but they’re flush with draft capital regardless.

“If the Knicks re-sign OG Anunoby and keep Jalen Brunson, a trade for Mitchell would probably be built around players like Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and/or Bojan Bogdanović (who has only $2 million of his $19 million salary guaranteed). They could also include Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Miles McBride, Jericho Sims (minimum), Mamadi Diakite (minimum), DaQuan Jeffries (minimum, team option) for salary-matching purposes.” Zach Kram of The Ringer called the Knicks the winners of the NBA Trade Deadline due to them not trading any first-round picks. Not trading any first-round picks allows the Knicks to be involved in blockbuster deals in the future. “Notably, New York also managed to add its four new players without surrendering a single first-round pick, meaning it retains the ability to participate in blockbuster discussions going forward.” Mitchell’s Recent Comments Added Further Speculation Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert spoke about Mitchell signing an extension, saying he believes Mitchell will extend.

“We’ve been talking to him, sure, for the last couple of years about extending this contract,” Gilbert told The Associated Press on Thursday, March 28. “We think he will extend. I think if you listen to him talk, he loves the city.

Mitchell then responded to those comments saying he has a lot to focus on right now.