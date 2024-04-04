Julius Randle Breaks Silence After Season-Ending Injury News

The New York Knicks‘ 2023-2024 campaign is turning into a long series of what ifs, with Julius Randle’s return now delayed until next season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Knicks’ star forward will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

Randle followed up reports with a message on his Instagram account, @juliusrandle30.

“The journey is the journey. Just keep going. It is what you think it is,” Randle wrote.

His NBA journey isn’t over by any stretch.

But that’s a wrap on a strong season for New York’s starting power forward.

Randle’s Injury Ends a Career Year

Randle, an All-Star this season, averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists in 46 games. According to Stathead, only three other players accomplished that stat line this season: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and reigning-MVP Nikola Jokic.

Randle injured his shoulder in a January 27 win over the Miami Heat.

With four and a half minutes left in regulation, and the Knicks up 17, he drove into forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and fell hard onto the floor.

So, his fifth campaign in New York suffers a premature finish, but the show must go on.

A Knicks team with Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Mitchell Robinson isn’t going to quit on coach Tom Thibodeau.

And if they get OG Anunoby back before playoffs, there may be a run in the cards.

Latest on OG Anunoby

Fans have been waiting on two pieces of injury news for what feels like months: Randle’s decision to have surgery or not, and the extent of Anunoby’s elbow injury.

So two turns to one, with more anticipation to see what a playoff rotation will look like.

Anunoby, acquired in a midseason trade with the Toronto Raptors, has missed eight-straight games. And intel on him felt eerily similar to early reports on Randle.

That is, until head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke with reporters pregame on April 4. He told Ian Begley of SNY that Anunoby “has been cleared for contact and…he’s doing well in rehab from shoulder ailment.”

That’s a huge step towards his return to the court. And they’ll need him if they’re to make noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

In his 17 games with New York, Anunoby averaged 14.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks. The team went 15-2 in those games.

Now, with Randle confirmed out, fans and the team alike are resting their postseason hopes in Anunoby’s return to the court.

Robinson’s health will factor in, too.

Robinson’s Had a Shaky Start

Anunoby and Randle weren’t the only severely injured Knicks this season. Former starting center Mitchell Robinson suffered an ankle injury that required surgery on December 8.

He returned for a March 27 matchup against the Raptors, after missing 50 consecutive games.

Robinson reinjured his ankle in the very next game, an overtime thriller against the San Antonio Spurs, which New York lost.

He missed the Easter Sunday loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but returned for the second time this season on April 2 for the Knicks’ loss to the Heat.

Robinson is questionable for New York’s April 4 game against the Sacramento Kings.