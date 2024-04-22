Josh Hart Draws Westbrook Comparisons After Knicks’ Game 1 Win

All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson wasn’t the hero in the New York Knicks‘ Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. It was Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and the rest of the supporting cast.

Brunson shot just 8-of-26 from the field for 22 points and turned the ball over five times in the postseason opener.

Fortunately, his former Villanova teammate came up clutch, with Hart hitting 3 of his 4 three-pointers in the last 6 minutes to lift the Knicks over the 76ers.

He finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 42 minutes played. Hart played an integral part in New York’s 55-33 rebounding edge over Philadelphia.

So much so, that 76ers forward Nicolas Batum compared him to 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook after a team practice on April 21.

Sam DiGiovanni included the comments in his latest story for Clutch Points.

“Batum compared Hart to Russell Westbrook as a non-big who dominates on the glass,” DiGiovanni wrote on April 21. “He didn’t offer much of an answer when asked why he’s so tough to contain. “If you got a secret, give it to me, please,” he said.”

Westbrook is one of the best, if not the best, rebounders ever 6-foot-4 and shorter. He’s got a 7.1 per game career average.

Hart, also 6-foot-4, finished the 2023-2024 season averaging a career-high 8.3 rebounds.

He averaged 14.3 against the 76ers in four regular season games, and that translated to Game 1, when he finished with 13.

He may not be peak-Russell Westbrook, but Josh Hart’s presence on the glass is a major factor in this series. And it’s not just Nicolas Batum who’s noticed.

Lowry’s Rebuttal to Hart’s Rebounding

Point guard Kyle Lowry was also asked about Hart’s rebounding abilities, but took a different route than Batum in his response.

“He went to Villanova, that’s why,” he told DiGiovanni on April 21.

Lowry is a former Wildcat himself, as are three members of New York’s starting five: Brunson, Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo.

The six-time All-star provided a scoring punch next to young Tyrese Maxey in Game 1, finishing with 18 points. He’s a longtime “Knick killer,” and will need to continue being so if Philadelphia is to stand a chance.

Their biggest hope still rests on the availability of Joel Embiid, who’s listed questionable for Game 2.

But even then, New York seems prepared for the task of containing the reigning MVP.

Mitchell Robinson Neutralizes Embiid in Game 1

Starting center Isaiah Hartenstein held his own against Embiid in their one regular-season matchup this season, holding him to 9-of-21 shooting and forced five turnovers.

But in Game 1, it was backup center Mitchell Robinson who played up to the matchup against seven-time All-Star.

Robinson held Embiid to 2-of-11 shooting from the field, according to NBA’s Matchups tracker.

New York’s longest tenured player finished with 8 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks, 1 assist, and 1 steal in 30 minutes played.

His 7 offensive rebounds are more than the entire 76ers starting lineup combined.

Embiid hurt himself in the first half, completing an unbelievable self-assisted play in the process.

Game 1 is just the sixth game he’s played since undergoing a knee procedure that sidelined him for 29 consecutive games.

But according to Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse, there are no signs that he’ll be ruled out for the postseason or the series.

“I don’t think so,” Nurse told reporters on April 20. “He really is a warrior, and he’s battling. I think he absolutely wants to play.”

If the New York Knicks’ supporting cast can continue outplaying the Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup, it won’t matter if Joel Embiid is playing, healthy or not.

And if Jalen Brunson gets going…

Knicks in 4.