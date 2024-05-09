Knicks Update Status of Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby for Game 3

Another game, another set of injuries for the New York Knicks. They’ll be without OG Anunoby for at least Game 3, and Jalen Brunson‘s status is yet to be determined.

In the final injury report of the day on May 9, the Knicks listed Anunoby as OUT for Game 3 with a “left hamstring strain.” Brunson is listed as questionable with “right foot soreness.”

Anunoby left Game 2 in the third quarter on May 8 after a drive to the basket.

Brunson had already left Game 2 in the first quarter after misstepping on his right foot.

But he returned for the second half, and scored 24 points to lead the Knicks to a win.

Already without all of Bojan Bogdanovic, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson, it’s hard to say how many more hits New York can take.

They’re up 2-0 in their series against the Pacers but will play Games 3 and 4 on the road.

This story will be updated.