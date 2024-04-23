Magic Johnson Labels Knicks Center the ‘Hero’ of Game 2 Win

Fans of the New York Knicks knew going into the series that Isaiah Hartenstein would play a pivotal role in the first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

But even the most diehard didn’t predict he’d be receiving recognition from Magic Johnson just two games into the postseason.

The five-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer fired off a tweet after the Knicks’ 104-101 victory over the 76ers on April 22.

“Isaiah Hartenstein is the hero of the Knicks with his 14 point, 8 rebound performance,” Johnson tweeted. “He had both the game-winning offensive rebound that led to DiVincenzo’s game-winning 3 AND the block on Tyrese Maxey that secured the victory! What a wild, fun, and exciting playoff game!!”

New York’s starting center grabbed an offensive rebound that lead to Donte DiVincenzo‘s go-ahead three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

And then blocked Tyrese Maxey‘s go-ahead layup to seal the win for the Knicks.

Hartenstein finished the night with 14 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks.

But it was DiVincenzo who left his footprint in New York postseason history.

DiVincenzo Shines, Knicks React

DiVincenzo’s three was well received at Madison Square Garden, to the surprise of none.

He made sure to thank fans first and foremost when speaking with MSG’s Rebecca Harlow postgame.

“I mean listen to this,” DiVincenzo told Harlow. “This is what we do. This is who we do it for. That’s it. 2-0.”

DiVincenzo told reporters after the game that New York’s confidence never wavered, down 4 points with a minute remaining.

“I don’t think our confidence ever wavered,” DiVincenzo told SNY. “It wasn’t like the game was over. It never is, especially playing for Thibs.”

And that the team practices those kinds of situations every day in practice.

“Felt like (expletive) I missed the first one, to be completely honest,” He continued. “I was hoping Isaiah got the offensive rebound. Just because I knew I would get a second opportunity. We practice that every day, dagger threes and second-chance threes. Once OG got it I just got my feet set, and live with the results. Trust the work that I put in, and thankfully it went down.”

Hartenstein talked about DiVincenzo’s impact on the offense postgame.

“He’s been big,” New York’s starting center told SNY. “I feel like, just especially after those 50 games, the way he stepped up was huge. He’s been a focal point for our offense, and I think without him we wouldn’t be where we are right now. I’m really grateful to have him.”

According to StatMamba on Twitter, DiVincenzo’s three-pointer was the first such go-ahead shot since Carmelo Anthony in 2012.

It’s a special moment for a special player on a special team.

But how far they go together could depend on Jalen Brunson, who struggled again in Game 2.

Brunson Struggling vs 76ers

Through the first two games of the postseason, Brunson is in a major slump.

New York’s star point guard has made just 16-of-55 shots, good for 29-percent shooting.

It’s just the 25th and 26th games of Brunson’s tenure with the Knicks where he’s shot less than 35-percent, per Stathead.

It’s only the fourth time he’s done so in the playoffs.

In the 2023 postsason, Brunson shot less than 35-percent from the field in Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Game 3 against the Miami Heat. New York lost both.

This year, he’s shot less than 35-percent from the field in both games this playoffs, but the Knicks have won both.

Luck or progress? Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are hoping they never find out, and that the streak stops at two this postseason.