Knicks Fan Favorite ‘Could Hit the Trade Block’ in 2024 Offseason

The emergence of Isaiah Hartenstein could change the plans for the New York Knicks this offseason. Mitchell Robinson, who underwent surgery on his ankle in December, lost his starting role to Hartenstein when he returned. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes that could change the future for the Knicks starter.

“Ankle surgery cost Mitchell Robinson his starting center job with the Knicks, one he may never get back due to the strong play of Isaiah Hartenstein,” Swartz wrote in a May 1 column exploring the one player on every NBA team who could hit the trade block.

“Assuming Hartenstein signs a deal to return to New York this summer, the Knicks will be throwing a lot of money at the center position. Robinson still has two years and $27.2 million remaining on his contract, making the 26-year-old a pricey reserve.”

‘Robinson No Longer Fits’ The 26-year-old Robinson was drafted in 2018 and has spent his entire young career with the New York Knicks. He impressed during the 2022-23 season, averaging 7.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. He shot 67.1% from the field, too. However, his statistics, which could be because of the injury he sustained, have dropped to career lows. Robinson’s currently averaging 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and shooting 57.5% from the field. His points, blocks, and shooting percentage are all career lows. Swartz wrote that other teams this offseason could use a center, making a trade serve as the answer. “He is a strong rebounder and shot-blocker who should get a chance to start somewhere else,” Swartz wrote. “The Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans could all be on the hunt for a center this offseason with a trade for Robinson serving as an answer.

New York Knicks Had ‘No Intention’ of Moving Mitchell Robinson During Deadline

According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, the New York Knicks had “no intention of including the injured” Robinson during the trade deadline in a deal for Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

“Notably, the Knicks have no intention of including the injured Mitchell Robinson, even if he were healthy. Robinson is out another 6-8 weeks before being re-evaluated, with speculation that he could miss the rest of the season,” Moore wrote on January 4. “Multiple sources said the Knicks have indicated they want to start Towns next to Robinson, similar to how the Wolves have had what come considered surprising success with Towns next to Gobert.”

While things change in the NBA, Moore’s report was less than six months ago. However, that was right around the same time Robinson went down, so the Knicks front office has a better understanding of what Hartenstein can bring to the table.

Playing 25.3 minutes per game this season, Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks. He also shot an efficient 64.4% from the field.

With the offseason approaching, the Knicks have eight tradeable first-round picks, giving them assets to make a move for anyone. Whether Robinson is included in those deals will be known this offseason.