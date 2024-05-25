Proposed NBA Trade Has Knicks Swap Donte DiVincenzo for $163 Million Star

The New York Knicks could run it back with their current roster, but the franchise may opt to go star hunting this NBA offseason. Few players have been linked to the Knicks more than Donovan Mitchell.

The star even admitted he expected to land with the Knicks prior to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN’s Bobby Marks put together a potential trade proposal that has the Knicks finally adding Mitchell. The trade pitch sends Bojan Bogdanovic, fan favorite Donte DiVencenzo and three first rounders to the Cavs in exchange for Mitchell.

“The play of Brunson and the results on court after the Anunoby trade showed New York does not need to chase the next superstar, unless of course an upper-tier player such as Giannis Antetokounmpo is available in the future,” Marks detailed in a May 23, 2024 story titled, “What the offseason landscape looks like for Donovan Mitchell.”

“But let’s play the hypothetical game and walk through what New York could offer if it wanted to explore a Mitchell trade. New York checks the boxes with draft assets, having 10 tradable firsts over the next seven years. The Knicks can also swap picks every season,” Marks continued.

“A trade sending Bojan Bogdanovic, DiVincenzo and three first-round picks is allowed but only if Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein take less in free agency, or New York finds a third team for Mitchell Robinson.”

Knicks Rumors: Will New York Be Willing to Trade Fan Favorites Like Donte DiVencenzo or Josh Hart?

Play

Mitchell has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $163 million contract. The five-time All-Star can exercise his player option to become a free agent in 2025, foregoing the final year of his deal.

Mitchell is slated to have a $35.4 million cap hit in 2024-25. Cleveland will face a decision on Mitchell’s future if the star does not sign an extension this offseason.

The Knicks are likely going to be reluctant to move DiVincenzo whose production is far exceeding his four-year, $46.8 million contract. DiVincenzo was a major reason for New York’s deep playoff run averaging 17.8 points, 4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 42.5% from long range in 13 appearances during the NBA playoffs.

Knicks Rumors: New York Nearly Landed Donovan Mitchell in 2022 Blockbuster Trade With Jazz

The Ringer’s Howard Beck reported the Knicks nearly landed Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz in 2022. Instead, the Knicks went on to sign Jalen Brunson in free agency, a move that proved to be more than prudent.

“Start with the biggest path not taken: a trade for Mitchell, the All-Star guard, New York native, and CAA client,” Beck wrote in a May 23 article titled, “Behind the Scenes of the NBA’s Most Unlikely Revival.” “Two summers ago, not long after signing Brunson, the Knicks also made an aggressive bid to obtain Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

“But the price proved too steep, the Knicks balked, and the Jazz sent him to Cleveland instead. For the Knicks, it was a true sliding doors moment, a perceived setback that arguably turned into a blessing.”

The chances of the Knicks finally adding Mitchell remain slim, but Beck added that the franchise is still hunting for stars. New York may be wise to continue adding smaller pieces to a talented core rather than tempting fate by moving on from key players like DiVincenzo.