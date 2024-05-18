Knicks Could Strike Blockbuster NBA Trade for 5-Time All-Star: Analyst

All eyes are on the New York Knicks exciting playoff run, but the franchise could have some intriguing NBA trade opportunities this offseason. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley provided a list of potential trade targets for the Knicks.

One name to watch is Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. The five-time All-Star’s affinity for the Knicks has been well documented, but New York has been unable to strike a deal to land the guard.

“His future with the Cleveland Cavaliers is seemingly up in the air, as he could enter free agency in 2025. Trade vultures are already circling above Northeast Ohio in hopes he’ll want out this summer,” Buckley detailed in a May 16, 2024 story titled, “Knicks’ Hypothetical Blockbuster Trades to Shake up NBA Offseason.” “He’d cost a lot to get, but New York could supply Cleveland with both draft picks (at least three) and plug-and-play veterans (anyone but [Jalen] Brunson might be up for grabs), and that could appeal to the Cavaliers, who may want to remain competitive but also need to rebuild their asset collection.

“A Mitchell-Brunson backcourt could be challenged defensively, but they’d be a pick-your-poison pairing on offense,” Buckley added. “The idea of playoff defenses overloading on Brunson would go out the window as soon as Mitchell arrived.”

Knicks Rumors: Could New York Push for Cavs Trade If Donovan Mitchell Does Not Sign Extension?

Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 36.8% from long range in 55 starts this season. The star’s future in Cleveland remains uncertain with Mitchell set to enter the final season of a five-year, $163 million contract.

Mitchell has a $37 million cap hit for next season. The star can sign a contract extension this summer, but the Cavs may be motivated to deal the guard if no new deal is reached.

Knicks Rumors: Julius Randle Makes Sense as a Potential Trade Candidate

As for a potential trade with the Knicks, Julius Randle remains the most likely candidate given the team’s playoff success without the big man. Yet, Cleveland has a plethora of big men, so it would be a questionable fit.

Randle still has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $117 million contract. The former top-10 pick will have a $30.3 million cap hit in 2024-25. Even if the Knicks are unable to land Mitchell, Randle is sure to be mentioned in NBA trade rumors this offseason given the team’s success with the Villanova core.

NBA Exec on Donovan Mitchell to Knicks Rumors: ‘They Moved on From That’

One NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that the Knicks have “moved on” from Mitchell. The exec was referring to the longstanding trade rumors linking Mitchell to the Knicks.

“They moved on from that, moved on from (Mitchell), and I don’t think they’re going back there, not with the roster they have and the payroll structure—they’re good with where they are,” the NBA executive explained in a May 17 feature. “They have needs. They’re going to hunt for another piece. But it’s not going to be some crazy deal for Donovan Mitchell.”

After a deep NBA playoff run, the Knicks are once again an appealing destination. Yet, it remains to be seen if New York will want to disrupt their core. Smaller moves this offseason likely make more sense for the New York front office.