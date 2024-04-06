New York Knicks Hid Key Aspect of Julius Randle Injury: Report

The New York Knicks‘ 2023-2024 campaign is turning into a long series of what ifs, with Julius Randle’s return now delayed until next season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on April 5 that the Star forward is undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

Randle injured his shoulder in a January 27 win over the Miami Heat.

With four and a half minutes left in regulation, and the Knicks up 17, he drove into forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and fell hard onto the floor.

A recent report is shedding light on what happened during his rehab that forced his hand in the surgery decision.

Randle shared details with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes in an April 5 interview.

First, he wanted fans to know he had full intentions of returning this season.

“I want everyone to know that I did everything in my power to get back this season,” Randle told Haynes. “That was my intention, to be playing right now. That’s why I didn’t opt for surgery when it happened.”

But there was a setback during a contact drill, Randle revealed to Haynes.

“But what caused me to finally go through with getting surgery was about five weeks ago, I went through a full-contact session in pads and re-injured my shoulder,” Randle said. “My s–t wasn’t stable. I felt like I was in the same state when I first dislocated it, and It’s been an uphill battle ever since.”

Ultimately, he had little choice in the matter of surgery or no surgery.

His interview with Haynes is a message to the New York faithful that his potential return was a decision that was taken from him.

“Choosing to get surgery was my only option at this point,” Randle said. “It’s frustrating, but I’m at peace knowing I tried everything.”

Through six years with the Knicks, Randle’s stock has fluctuated more than anyone. Potentially even Carmelo Anthony, who to this day has a love/hate relationship with the fanbase.

The response to Randle’s efforts has been almost exclusively positive, proving he’s earned the love and trust of fans everywhere.

The New York organization on the other hand…

Knicks Didn’t Report Randle Taking Contact

The interview with Bleacher Report was a surprise to New York fans everywhere.

Because it had never been relayed to fans, via the NBA office and official injury report, that Randle had been cleared for contact.

So either the Knicks didn’t relay that to the NBA, or the NBA didn’t hear until the Bleacher Report interview. Like the rest of the world.

It raises some questions, understandably, on New York’s medical staff. They were also incredibly silent regarding OG Anunoby’s rehab, going as far as to change his injury designation while it was ongoing.

What was originally listed as “right elbow injury management,” was changed to “right elbow tendinopathy,” on the most recent injury report. SNY’s Ian Begley was first with reports.

Anunoby is returning for the Knicks, for their April 5 game against the Chicago Bulls. So his recovery and rehab went as planned.

Unless there’s an interview with Chris Haynes that says contrary, queued up to follow Julius Randle’s.

You officially, cannot put it past New York.

Surgery Ends Career Year for Randle

According to Stathead, only three other players accomplished Julius Randle’s stat line this season: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and reigning-MVP Nikola Jokic.

So, a career year in New York suffers a premature finish, but the show must go on.

A Knicks team with Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Mitchell Robinson isn’t going to quit on coach Tom Thibodeau.

And if OG Anunoby is anything like the player he was before his injury, there may still be an Eastern Conference run in the cards.