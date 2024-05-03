Proposed Trade Sends Knicks $176 Million 9-Time Star

“New York would undoubtedly prefer someone younger and more cost-effective. But acquiring George under these circumstances is cheaper in its own right.”

Favale added why this deal could work on the Knick’s end and what they get out of it.

“This package—and even a framework that entails them giving up slightly more—keeps the meat and potatoes of their nucleus intact without bankrupting their draft-pick armory.

“Put another way? Title contention.”

George is in the third year of a four-year, $176 million contract. He has a player option for the 2024-25 season.

Two Teams Mentioned as Paul George Destinations: Insider

George could potentially enter free agency in 2024. If he opts out of his contract, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne mentioned two teams who could go after him.

“There are two teams right now who are paying very close attention to Paul George — the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers because both of them have the money to throw at him and need for wing just like him, a veteran guy,” Shelburne said on the May 1 episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast. “Every time I watch the Sixers, I’m like, ‘Oh look, they could use Paul George. He will fit right there.’”

If George opts out of his contract, the Knicks are out of the running for his services. They could go after other stars, but George could potentially cost less.

Paul George & Clippers on Verge of Elimination

The Clippers may very well play their last game on May 3. The Dallas Mavericks are up 3-2 in their first-round series and will play on their home floor. If they lose, that opens up a lot of questions about George’s future with the Clippers.

The Clippers’ furthest they have gone since adding George and Kawhi Leonard was the Western Conference Finals in 2021. Badly-timed injuries and the pandemic may have hindered their potential. However, with George at 34, they must ask themselves if it’s worth running back their current squad.

There is a scenario where George could dictate where he goes next. He could opt-in to then get traded to a team of his choice, much like Chris Paul did in 2017 when he was traded to the Houston Rockets.