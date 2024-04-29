Sixers Forward Throws Shade at Jalen Brunson After Knicks’ Game 4 Win

With a 3-1 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers, the New York Knicks look like a lock to advance to the next round of the playoffs, if not further, with Jalen Brunson operating at a superstar level.

The first-time All-Star scored 47 points in 44 minutes in Game 4, putting his team one game away from the Conference Semi-Finals.

Brunson’s performance was historic by all accounts. It’s the most points ever scored in a postseason game in franchise history, surpassing Bernard King’s 46-point record from 1983-1984.

Color 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. not impressed. He poured water on Brunson’s supernova outing when talking with reporters postgame.

When asked how the Knicks guard managed to score 47, he cited shot attempts first and foremost.

“34 shots? I mean yeah he’s a great player,” Oubre Jr. said. “Great, great player. I love playing against him. I love his game. He has a lot of fundamentals and skillset to his game. But anyone who shoots 34 shots that has skill, they’re gonna be able to do well…He’s a great player he’s gonna capitalize on those things.”

Oubre Jr. then walked it back towards the end of his answer, insisting Brunson is a great player, and this is to be expected.

“It was due to happen, obviously. JB is a great player,” Oubre continued. “He’s been playing well, doing this all year long. So just ’cause I say he shot 34 shots doesn’t mean he’s going to stop shooting them. That’s what they need him to do. At the end of the day he’s just finding his groove. Thibs is doing a good job of putting him in positions to get to his left hand and get into the paint.”

Oubre Jr. finished Game 5 with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Fans had a field day with his postgame comments on Twitter.

Fans React to Oubre’s Comments

Oubre Jr. is officially a public enemy for all the New York faithful. Expect boos and other festivities when takes the floor in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks fans rallied around his comments on April 28, and successfully roasted him over the open flame that is social media.

Rads (@rads619 on Twitter) challenged Oubre Jr.’s place to make such comments.

She tweeted “who are you?”.

Dykstra (@dykstra28 on Twitter) reminded Oubre Jr. that he’s been Brunson’s primary defender all series.

This is the guy who is guarding him and he's calling it a mismatch. The Sixers are a complete joke. So glad it's almost over. https://t.co/WnOlFDZQH2 — Dykstra (@dykstra28) April 29, 2024

“This is the guy who is guarding him and he’s calling it a mismatch,” He tweeted on April 28. “The Sixers are a complete joke. So glad it’s almost over.”

B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin on Twitter) chimed in with a statistical comparison from Oubre Jr.’s career.

Kelly Oubre's career high field goal attempts in a game is 27. He scored 28 points that night https://t.co/pB54X8clzK — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) April 28, 2024

“Kelly Oubre’s career high field goal attempts in a game is 27,” Carlin wrote. “He scored 28 points that night”

And T (Not40oztotony on Twitter) challenged followers to think of a game where Oubre Jr. himself took 34 shots.

If Kelly Oubre shot the ball 34 times the Knicks would win by 70. https://t.co/tWDMOK2DzK — T (@Not40oztotony) April 28, 2024

“If Kelly Oubre shot the ball 34 times the Knicks would win by 70,” he tweeted.

Brunson’s performance isn’t the result of a high-shot diet, but rather due diligence on the 76ers’ game plan for him.

Brunson Keeps Promise to Fans

Between Games 1 and 2 against the 76ers, Brunson connected on just 16-of-55 field goals, good for 29-percent shooting.

Free throw makes helped his scoring average to 23 points per game, but the All-Star wasn’t playing like the player that terrorized the league all season. Philadelphia’s defense has stifled New York’s one-man offense.

When asked about adjusting to the 76ers’ coverage ahead of Game 3, Brunson told Ian Begley of SNY that the answer was a simple one.

“The easy answer is I need to adjust and…be more poised; understand what they’re doing & flat-out be better,” Brunson told SNY on April 23. “There’s no gimmicks to it. It’s just, ‘Jalen you need to be better.’ It’s that plain & simple.”

To say he’s rebounded since is an understatement. In Games 3 and 4, Brunson hit 31-of-61 shots, for a skyrocketed 51-percent average.

Promises made, promises kept for the New York Knicks point guard.

But if they’re to close out the series at home in Game 5, it will take Jalen Brunson once again donning his superstar cape and counteracting a sweltering Philadelphia 76ers defense.

Despite what Kelly Oubre Jr. may think about it.