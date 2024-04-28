Jalen Brunson Sends 4-Word Message After Knicks Take 3-1 Lead Over Sixers

Channeling his inner Kobe Bryant, Jalen Brunson played down the hype of taking a 3-1 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers after the New York Knicks won Game 4.

He told reporters postgame that his focus continues to be on the series at hand, an ongoing one, regardless of the April 28 win.

“We’re not done yet,” Brunson told SNY after Game 4. “Gotta find a way to win another.”

It’s an incredible display of humility for the point guard, who passed Bernard King with the most playoff points in franchise history.

Brunson scored 47 points on 53-percent shooting in the Game 4 victory for New York.

Jalen Brunson set a new franchise record today, scoring 47 points and surpassing Bernard King (46 points – 1984) for the most points scored in a playoff game in franchise history. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) April 28, 2024

It’s the third 40-point playoff game for the All-Star guard’s career, and a third Knicks win in a postseason series that requires four to move on.

Fortunately for fans of the orange and blue, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks’ lead is historically insurmountable.

This story will be updated.