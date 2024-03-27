Magic Floated as Suitor for $36 Million Star & Former No. 2 Pick

The Orlando Magic are close to making their first postseason since 2020. With the amount of cap space they have this offseason, they may add more to their promising team. One possible option is D’Angelo Russell.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto explained why the Magic may look into adding Russell in a March 27 story.

“With Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs on rookie-scale contracts and Wendell Carter on a team-friendly deal, rival executives believe the Magic are a team to monitor this offseason to make a notable upgrade and improve their shooting.

“Should Orlando have interest in Russell during free agency, he could play on or off the ball alongside Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs.”

Scotto delved further into how Russell would thrive next to Banchero and Wagner.

“Russell is shooting 44.5 percent on catch-and-shoot threes and is averaging 1.25 points per possession on spot-up shots. The 28-year-old guard has also been efficient beyond the arc from either corner spot at 44.4 percent from the left corner and 41.7 percent from the right corner as a floor spacer.

“Such shooting efficiency could open the lanes for Banchero and Wagner as playmakers.”

After agreeing to a two-year, $36 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell has a player option in 2024. If he opts out, he will hit free agency, where Magic could offer him a big contract. The Lakers originally picked Russell No. 2 in the 2015 NBA Draft, and he made the All-Star team in 2019.

D’Angelo Russell Wants to Stay With Lakers

In that same story, Russell told Scotto that he hopes to stick with the Lakers long-term.

“I’d love to be here and continue to give it a run and be where my feet are now,” Russell told Scotto. “Obviously, I’ve been on the other side of it, and I’ve been through the roller coaster of free agency and having to sit back and wait. I’m looking forward to not having to worry about that. I’ve been blessed enough to put myself in this position with my play. I’m definitely planning on taking advantage of that. When that time comes, I feel that everything will play out how it’s supposed to play out.”

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean Russell will opt into his current contract. He may very well opt out in the hopes of getting a bigger contract from the Lakers.

Russell has been a solid contributor for the Lakers. Averaging 18.2 points a game, Russell is shooting 46.2% from the field and 42.3% from three. His contributions could lead to a bigger contract in the offseason.

Malik Monk Floated as ‘Reasonable’ Free Agent Target

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why, despite the Magic’s rise, Malik Monk is a “reasonable” free agent target for them.

“But they still rank in the bottom third of the league on offense, in part because Banchero is one of the NBA’s least efficient volume scorers. And Monk could open up the floor a bit for those two while also taking some ball-handling pressure away from them,” Bailey wrote in a March 19 story.

Bailey also mentions James Harden as an “optimistic” target and Tyrese Maxey as a “dream” target. The commonality between all three of these guards is that they are scoring guards, much like Russell.