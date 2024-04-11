Sixers Shooter, Lakers Gunner Among Magic’s Potential FA Option

The Orlando Magic’s growing interest in sweet-shooting veteran Klay Thompson has been described as one of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA.

Unfortunately, the idea of snatching Thompson away from the Bay Area, where he won multiple titles with the Warriors, is easier said than done for the Magic’s front office.

In his recent article on the Athletics, Tim Kawakami spilled a number of interesting details about Thompson’s upcoming free agency and how teams like the Magic would woo the other half of the Splash Brothers away from the Bay Area.

Thompson did, however, restate his intention to re-sign with the Warriors during an episode of the “Draymond Green Show podcast” on April 8 and stated that he is not concerned about receiving a max contract.

With all of the uncertainty surrounding Thompson’s next destination, the Magic front office is holding their cards close to their chest as they focus on potential free agents who could help them fill one of their roster’s biggest gaps – shooting.

Buddy Hield

With a four-year, $94 million contract about to expire, Hield is set to test the free-agency waters this offseason to land another sizeable deal with a team that direly needs a reliable shooter.

Heild is averaging 12.0 points on 43.7 FG% and 38.4 3P%. Hield started the season with the Indiana Pacers but was shipped to the Sixers in a three-team trade with the San Antonio Spurs on February 9.

The Magic are in the bottom-10 in 3-point shooting percentage at 35.3 percent. Hield, who is a career 40 percent 3-point shooter, would certainly help Orlando shore up their firepower from the three-point land, creating more real estate for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to operate inside.

A 2-year, $40 million deal sounds like a win-win proposition since it gives the Magic the flexibility to look for an upgrade in case Heild underperforms.

D’Angelo Russell

Jovan Buhan of the Athletics provided some intriguing insights about D’Angelo Russel’s future free agency, including the Magic becoming a legitimate challenge to the Lakers for the services of the lefty guard.

“Orlando is the team that—talking to people with the Lakers, talking to people outside the Lakers—Orlando is the team that probably gives them the most concern in terms of a potential suitor,” Buhan claimed during a podcast session on March 30.

On the recent Hoop Collective podcast last April 8, NBA analyst Brian Windhorst predicted that Russell would waive his player’s option in the second year of a two-year, $37 million contract he signed with the Lakers in 2023 to land a more lucrative long-term deal.

Russell has put up amazing numbers for the Lakers this season, averaging 18.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in 32 minutes per game, according to ESPN. He had a reputation as a streaky shooter throughout his career, but his 41.9 3PT% this season should intrigue several suitors this summer.

Malik Monk

Malik Monk is having the best statistical year of his NBA career as the Sacramento Kings sixth man averages 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 26 minutes per contest. He’s also shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Monk, 26, is expected to command a deal for between $10 million and $15 million per year, depending on the market value of shooters this summer.

While the Magic already have a spitfire of a bench scorer in Cole Anthony, Monk would certainly add size at the wing position and an above-average perimeter defender to the Magic, making him an ideal 3-and-D player.