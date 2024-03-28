James Harden Responds to Sixers Fans’ Boos After Return

James Harden played for the Philadelphia 76ers for one-and-a-half seasons. Despite his short time with the team, Sixers fans booed him when he returned for the first time when the Los Angeles Clippers came to visit on March 27.

James Harden boo'd by the Philly crowd. First game back since being traded to the Clippers.

After the Clippers beat the Sixers, Harden gave his genuine thoughts on hearing Sixers fans boo him.

“I mean, I expected it. I really don’t know what it was about, but I expected it,” Harden told reporters, per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s X account. “So it is what it is. I don’t even know why they were booing. If you ask them, I mean, they probably don’t know why they were booing.”

Harden then reflected on his time with the Sixers between how he fared there and his fallout with the team.

“For me, personally, I felt like I did everything I needed to do in the sense of the year prior. Taking myself off the max to help the team get better for the city and for myself, obviously, to win a championship. Things didn’t work out. I wanted to get paid. They weren’t talking so it is what it is. Now you move on. Everybody’s happy, life is good, and everybody can move forward.”

James Harden Praises Tyrese Maxey

Even if he didn’t leave the Sixers on the best of terms, Harden thinks highly of his former teammate. Harden vocalized how proud he is of Maxey for the progress he’s made, knowing his work ethic.

James Harden on Tyrese Maxey: "I'm very, very proud of him. He's very, very confident. He has an opportunity to make the mistakes and grow. Obviously he's a first-time All-Star but he works his butt off…He puts the work in, so the results are gonna show."

“I’m very, very proud of him. He’s very, very confident. He has an opportunity to make the mistakes and grow. Obviously, he’s a first-time All-Star, but he works his butt off as I said while I was here,” Harden told reporters, per ClutchPoints’ Sam DiGiovanni’s X account.

Harden also voiced his confidence that Maxey will only get better from here.

“He puts the work in, so the results are gonna show. I’m extremely proud of him. He’ll continue to get better and continue to grow, and he’ll be a problem for a very, very long time.”

Maxey made his first All-Star team with the Sixers in 2024. With Harden off the team, Maxey has been the opportunity to showcase his abilities more. Joel Embiid’s MCL injury has also thrust Maxey into a bigger role.

Despite losing Harden and Embiid, the Sixers are still in the thick of the playoff hunt. They are 39-34, which puts them at the No. 8 seed.

James Harden Hasn’t Talked to Joel Embiid

While talking with reporters, Harden revealed that he has not kept in touch with Embiid, per Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin’s X account.

Asked James Harden if he has kept in touch with Joel Embiid since the trade. Harden kept it simple: "No."

Harden did not elaborate on why he hasn’t talked to Embiid much. Embiid is not the only person who Harden has not spoken with. The ex-Sixer was also asked about if he has made up with President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. He also answered directly with a “no.”

Harden and Morey had a relationship back when they worked together on the Houston Rockets. However, the two had a falling out over Harden’s free agency situation in 2023.