Proposed Sign-&-Trade Gives Former Sixers No. 1 Pick Fresh Start

Former Philadelphia 76ers No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz had found his footing in the NBA with the Orlando Magic. However, the former Sixers draft pick could potentially get a fresh and better start elsewhere if given the chance.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would give Fultz a new beginning with the Chicago Bulls. He proposed the following in an April 17 story.

Magic receive: Zach LaVine

Bulls receive: Fultz (via sign-and-trade), Moe Wagner, 2024 Second-Round Pick

While Buckley focused more on why the Bulls would trade LaVine, he mentions why Fultz would interest the Bulls.

“As for Chicago, the primary draw would be getting out of LaVine’s contract, but it could see Fultz as a defense-first fit with Coby White. It could also use Moritz Wagner’s scoring punch off the pine. And while a single second-round pick is hardly a needle-mover, at least the Bulls could say they were able to fetch a draft asset in a LaVine deal.”

The Sixers acquired Fultz’s draft rights from the Boston Celtics in 2017. During his time with the Sixers, Fultz struggled with injuries and confidence. He lasted a season and a half before they traded him to the Magic.

While he has remained in the NBA, Fultz has not lived up to his billing as the No. 1 pick.

Tobias Harris May Leave Sixers: Report

Harris was acquired around the exact time in which the Sixers traded Fultz. Though Harris has been on the team since 2019, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported that Harris will likely leave in the offseason.

“Tobias Harris may be as good as gone,” Pompey wrote in an April 19 story. “The power forward’s tenure with the 76ers is expected to end once their postseason run concludes. Several NBA executives believe there’s a chance he’ll land with the Detroit Pistons in free agency. But there are several other teams interested in the 13th-year veteran with career averages of 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.”

Philadelphia gave Harris a five-year, $180 million contract extension in 2019. Harris has proven himself an efficient scorer for the Sixers, but he has not been productive enough to justify being paid as much as he is. The Sixers will have cap room, but will likely use it on higher-profile players who could or will hit the open market.

Sixers Floated as Destination for Klay Thompson

The Sixers will have their options. Whether they keep Harris or bring in Paul George, they have the money to entice a big-name player in free agency. One other player they could add is Klay Thompson. Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why the Sixers would appeal to Thompson.

“There is plenty of usage, ball-handling and creation accounted for with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. As a Sixer, all Thompson would have to do is move around off the ball and launch catch-and-shoot threes.