‘It Would Be Shocking’ if $180 Million Sixers Starter Stays: Report

With the cap flexibility at their behest this offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers must decide who to keep and who to let go. One of their most well-repped free agents is Tobias Harris, who will enter free agency in 2024.

When asked about the likelihood of Harris staying with the Sixers, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey expressed his doubts.

“I’ll never say never, but it would be shocking to see Harris return,” Pompey wrote in a March 10 mailbag. “As one of the top free agents, he’ll have plenty of suitors willing to pay him more than what the Sixers intend to offer him. With that said, I strongly believe Harris’ tenure in Philly is over.”

Harris was the longest-tenured Sixers outside of Joel Embiid. The Sixers acquired him mid-season in 2019. Though Harris hadn’t made an All-Star team, the Sixers signed him to a five-year, $180 million contract.

Harri has been maligned quite a bit during his time with the Sixers because he has not lived up to his salary. While not the biggest name on the free agent market, Harris’ departure and the Sixers’ failure to bring in their targets could be problematic.

Daryl Morey Won’t Shut Door on Tobias Harris Return

Despite the pessimism, Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey revealed the Sixers’ interest in keeping him.

“Tobias, for sure, can be a contributing player on a contender,” Morey told reporters on May 6. In terms of back, I give the same answer I just gave— we have interest in all our free agents.”

Morey elaborated further on how the Sixers will approach free agency in general.

“You’re always trying to fit in as many good, solid players as you can, given the CBA bucket that we’re given. And it’s really not, ‘Does this player help?’ It’s, ‘Does this player help within the context of the CBA?’ and whatever number they’re at, what constraints that creates for other positions you might want to help,” Morey said.

Harris likely won’t see the same money he received from the Sixers in 2018. However, if he’s paid at a lesser rate, his production may become more tolerable.

Execs Believe Tobias Harris May Leave for Pistons

Before the Sixers’ season ended, Pompey wrote that he didn’t believe Harris would return to the Sixers. Furthermore, he believes Harris may go back to one of his previous teams.

“Tobias Harris may be as good as gone,” Pompey wrote in an April 19 story. “The power forward’s tenure with the 76ers is expected to end once their postseason run concludes. Several NBA executives believe there’s a chance he’ll land with the Detroit Pistons in free agency. But there are several other teams interested in the 13th-year veteran with career averages of 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.”

Harris played for the Pistons from 2016 to 2018. He did not achieve nearly the same playoff success there as he did with the Sixers. At the same time, Harris did not much face much ire when he played in Detroit. Much of that had to do with the Pistons not having the same aspirations then that the Sixers have had since before they acquired Harris.