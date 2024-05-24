Proposed 3-Way Trade Sends Suns Breakout Wing for Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns will have to think about what they plan to do with Kevin Durant. They could ride out the rest of his career, but it seems unlikely that they’ll get much further than they have.

One option for them would be to capitalize on Durant’s trade value. Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a three-way trade between the Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Orlando Magic that would help the Suns get value back for Durant.

Suns Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Kevon Looney, Caleb Houstan, 2025 first-round pick from Orlando (via Denver), 2026 first-round pick from Golden State, 2028 first-round pick from Golden State

Magic Receive: Chris Paul, Gary Payton II, 2028 second-round pick (via Boston)

Warriors Receive: Durant and Jett Howard

Bailey explained why the Suns would take back that package besides getting out of their league’s tax aprons.

“Of course, the Suns would almost certainly be taking a step back on the court, but continued development from Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski would probably keep them in the hunt for a play-in spot. Kevon Looney would be an upgrade (both in terms of versatility and experience) over Drew Eubanks as a backup 5. And Caleb Houstan is an interesting flyer for a team in need of some youth.”

Kuminga had a breakout season with the Warriors, putting up career-highs in points (16.1), rebounds (4.8), and assists (2.2) a game.

Kevin Durant & Stephen Curry Called Each Other’s ‘Only Hope’

Durant’s reuniting with the Warriors has been discussed extensively since the Suns’ season ended. Radio host Mark Willard of 95.7’s “The Game” explained why he believes the two should reunite.

“You have almost no time left. With the young talent in the NBA, everyone will doubt adding KD will be enough anyway. I can look at [the Warriors and KD] and do the Princess Leia. You’re each other’s only hope.”

Durant and Curry paired up to win two titles while making three NBA Finals appearances from 2016 to 2019. While Curry has won another title since he and Durant split as teammates, the furthest Durant has gone is the conference semifinals.

While the Suns’ season didn’t go the way they wanted, the Warriors had it worse. They failed to make the playoffs and were embarrassed by the Kings in the play-in.

Kevin Durant Named to 11th All-NBA Team

Despite Durant and the Suns not making much progress, he still received recognition for his efforts.

The NBA Communications’ X account revealed that Durant made the 2024 All-NBA second team, and Suns teammate Devin Booker made the third team.

With the selection, Durant has now made his 11th All-NBA team and fifth second-team selection. Durant already has a pretty decorated resume for what he’s done since starting his NBA career in 2007. While making the Basketball Hall of Fame was already a given for Durant when he retired, this is just more proof of how good Durant still is, even at 35 years old.

The prospect of a potential Durant trade is scary, knowing he still possesses as much talent as he does. However, the Suns have a limited ceiling with him, and he will only get older. It may be a tough pill to swallow, but trading him could salvage their future.