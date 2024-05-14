Warriors, Kevin Durant Reunion ‘Each Other’s Only Hope’: Analyst

In 2016, the Warriors and Kevin Durant linking up was perceived as a case of “if you can’t ’em, join ’em” after both parties suffered NBA Finals losses to LeBron James (Durant in 2012). In 2024, the Warriors and Durant find themselves in a similar position, but this time, their common foe extends beyond just one player or team.

Durant’s Suns and Stephen Curry’s Warriors finished with the No. 6 and No. 10 seeds, respectively, in the 2023-24 season, thereby failing to make noise in the postseason. To make matters worse, the ascension of teams such as the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Mavericks and Thunder, not to mention the expected resurgence of the Grizzlies, means the chances of Durant or Curry making a title run in 2024-25 are just as bleak.

With the odds stacked against Durant and Curry to win another NBA Championship, a veteran analyst has proposed the idea for the two superstars to link up again.

On the May 13 episode of 95.7’s “The Game,” host Mark Willard made a “Star Wars” reference while explaining why the time was right for Durant to return to the Bay.

"You have almost no time left. With the young talent in the NBA, everyone will doubt adding KD will be enough anyway. I can look at [the Warriors and KD] and do the Princess Leia. You're each other's only hope." – @Mark_T_Willard on @WillardAndDibs. 🎧 https://t.co/TKI1GTospW pic.twitter.com/ztMobk4IvT — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 14, 2024

Kevin Durant Unhappy in Phoenix?

Durant, under contract with the Suns until the 2025-26 season, had not requested a trade from Phoenix as of May 14. However, several insiders have alluded to “The Slip Reaper” not seeing eye-to-eye with the franchise on several issues.

In the aftermath of the Suns’ exit from the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Charania reported that Durant had persistent issues in Frank Vogel’s offense playing alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

“Sources briefed on the matter told The Athletic that Durant never felt comfortable with his role in Phoenix’s offense alongside Booker and Beal this season,” Charania wrote on April 29. “Those sources said Durant had persistent issues with the offense, feeling that he was being relegated to the corner far too often and not having the proper designs to play to his strengths as the offense was built around pick-and-rolls.”

Although the Suns replaced Vogel with Mike Budenholzer on May 11, Stephen A Smith called Durant “an unhappy problem” for Phoenix on “First Take” on ESPN.

“They say he went more than a month without even talking to the head coach [Frank Vogel]. They say he doesn’t look happy there,” Smith said on May 13.

In a subsequent tweet, Smith clarified that he was referring to Durant’s demeanor in general and not his unhappiness with the Suns franchise.

False! I said his reputation is basketball circles is that he’s NEVER HAPPY. Who in the hell knows what he feels other than him? But that is what is being said. This is the rep he’s developed. Now THAT is what I said. https://t.co/c8fBSEUG3z — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 13, 2024

Will Warriors Trade Jonathan Kuminga?

If the Suns and Warriors hypothetically discuss a trade surrounding Durant, the latter would certainly be asked to part with Jonathan Kuminga, their prized third-year player. Kuminga, 21, took a huge career leap during the 2023-24 season, posting career-highs across the board — points (16.1), rebounds (4.8), assists (2.7) and minutes (26.3).

Many expect Kuminga to morph into an All-Star caliber player in his fourth season. As such, it could be a challenging call for the Warriors to trade Kuminga for Durant, even though the move would set them up for success in the 2024-25 season. However, the 35-year-old Durant and 36-year-old Curry would be a year older entering the 2025-26 season, ending their possible title window quicker than expected.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors are unexpected to trade Kuminga, even for a player of Durant’s ilk.