NBA Analyst Predicts 1 or 2 Big Name Players Will Eventually Join Spurs

In a recent podcast episode, veteran NBA writer Brian Windhorst boldly claimed that the San Antonio Spurs are steadily becoming a destination for high-caliber players.

During his appearance on the Hoop Collective podcast, Windhorst—a well-known NBA commentator on ESPN—discussed a variety of trending NBA subjects, including the Spurs’ increasing appeal as a landing spot for elite players as a result of Victor Wembanyama’s quick ascent to superstardom.

The 20-year-old Wembanyama has destroyed all kinds of expectations placed on him by NBA analysts, scouts, and fans in just his rookie campaign, averaging 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game.

Windhorst said the Frenchman’s rapid transformation into a bona fide star has blown away NBA teams, and that he single-handedly put the Spurs on the map for elite talents.

Wembanyama’s All-Star Running-Mate Will Arrive Soon

The NBA writer also emphasized Wembanyama’s Texas-sized effect on the decisions of multiple top-tier players in the coming years, particularly if he continues to grow into the player many projected him to be.

Windhorst went on to predict that 1 or 2 forward-thinking players will eventually force their way to the Spurs for the opportunity of playing alongside a generational talent like Wembanyama and winning a title in the process.

“Having spent this weekend here [San Antonio], I’m gonna say there’s going to be a player or two who is going to be forward-thinking and want to get himself to San Antonio.”

“Somebody is going to see this opportunity and say I can get myself to San Antonio. I can be this guy’s running mate. I got to do it and there’s wide open space to do it,” said Windhorst, who is no stranger to making predictions about players’ next destination.

The Wemby Effect in the NBA

Jeff Garcia of the Locked on Spurs Podcast highlighted how “the Wemby Effect” will drive top players to San Antonio through trade or free agency, particularly this summer when major names such as Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, and LeBron James are expected to test the market.

Although bringing an All-Star caliber talent to San Antonio will shorten the team’s path to title contention, Garcia and his guest Raul Rodriguez feel that the Spurs would be better off building talent around Wembanyama through the draft rather than spending seven-figure contracts on free agents.

The Spurs have a plethora of draft picks, including this year’s first-round pick, which they can use to add a talented young player to Wembanyama.

Garcia believes the only way the Spurs will acquire a big-time superstar is through trades.

“The only way they’ll get top names is if they hit gold in the draft or make a trade. “I believe that’s their best bet for bringing in a top name to play alongside Wemby,” Garcia emphasized.

There are plenty of names the Spurs may target if they take a proactive approach to talent acquisition. Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks superstar, has emerged as an attractive target since many observers believe he compliments Wembanyama’s game with his infinite shooting range and playmaking ability.

Savvy veterans such as Jrue Holiday and Paul George are also appealing choices since they can offer stability and tutelage to the French prodigy.