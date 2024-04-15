Spurs Free Agency: Gary Harris, Tyus Jones Emerge as Potential FA Targets

The San Antonio Spurs are entering the offseason with one goal in mind: to bring in players who will elevate Victor Wembanyama’s game to a new level.

Sr. NBA Analyst Bobby Marks included a few incoming free agents who would complement Wembanyama’s skills without jeopardizing their financial flexibility in the future.

Marks identified Washington Wizards playmaker Tyus Jones and Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris as potential free-agency targets for the Spurs, especially if they are unable to negotiate a trade for a high-profile star.

”If there is no trade to be made, I would target Tyus Jones, Tre Jones’ older brother,” Marks stated in his NBA Rookie Power Ranking article on ESPN published on April 12. “If they can get him on a starting salary in the $14 million to $16 million range, then target some lower-cost shooters (Gary Harris for example).”

The Spurs will approach the offseason with a projected cap space of around $25 million, according to Spotrac. In today’s NBA landscape, that amount would not be enough to land a max-salary player given the increasing value of contracts in recent years.

Nonetheless, San Antonio will have some financial space to work with to improve the level of talents surrounding their young franchise player.

Spurs Get Backcourt Upgrade with Tyus Jones

Tyus Jones has enjoyed a breakout season with the Washington Wizards, averaging 12.0 points and 7.3 assists while playing 29.3 minutes per game, according to ESPN.

Before his time in Washington, Jones was a reliable backup to Ja Morant for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 assists in his final season.

NBA writer Jeremy Brener feels the Spurs’ playmaking would improve considerably if Tre Jones’ brother joined the team.

“Tre Jones has yet to prove that he is the point guard of the future, and Tyus likely wouldn’t take that title either.” Brener wrote in his article on Inside the Spurs published on March 14.

“However, bringing him onto the roster would give the team some stronger point guard play to help Victor Wembanyama further establish himself in the NBA.”

Jones has a career 3PT shooting percentage of 36.3% and converted 41.4% of 3-point attempts last season. His presence would create more space for Wembanyama to operate more effectively inside.

Jones caught the interest of numerous teams, notably the Miami Heat, before the trade deadline, but Washington ultimately decided to keep him for the rest of the season.

The Spurs will face competition for Jones’ services this offseason, but Bobby Marks believes San Antonio can outbid everyone by signing him to a $20 million per year contract.

Gary Harris to Provide Outside Shooting at a Low-Cost

Bobby Marks mentioned Gary Harris as another ideal free-agency option for the Spurs.

Harris, 29, has had the worst statistical year since his rookie season, averaging 6.9 points on 44.1 FG%. The former first-round pick remained a solid three-point specialist at 37.1 3PT% this season.

Harris, who finished the final year of his two-year, $26 million deal according to Spotrac, is expected to come cheap in the free-agency market following a down year for him.

A change of scenery, though, would certainly help reignite his then-promising career.

The Spurs could slot him next to Wembanyama, giving the career 37% 3-point shooter more room to launch from deep.