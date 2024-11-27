Shaquille O’Neal Taunts Charles Barkley About Ozempic

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal teased Charles Barkley about the weight loss drug Ozempic during a broadcast of “Inside the NBA.”

The video of the exchange was posted on the X page for NBA on TNT.

‘Ozempic still looking for your a**,” O’Neal responded to Barkley. “Ozempic, I’m snitching, he’s right here. Ozempic FBI, he’s right here.” Although there’s no evidence that Barkley is using Ozempic, he’s admitted to taking a similar drug named Mounjaro to lose weight in the past, according to video of an interview he did on the “Dan Patrick” show.

Shaquille O’Neal Insisted That He Drinks ‘Low-Fat Milk’ During the Exchange

The panel included Ernie Johnson, Jalen Rose, and Barkley.

“You told (Alonzo Mourning) you’re not drinking milk?” Rose said to O’Neal.

“Low-fat milk!” O’Neal said.

“You already got the fat cut covered,” retorted Barkley.

That’s when O’Neal made the Ozempic comment.

Barkley has said he’s used another weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, to shed 60 pounds in six months. “At some point, I’ve got to get off the drug, but I feel so good physically I’ve got to make sure I don’t get fat again. You don’t even realize how crappy you feel until you start losing weight,” Barkley said on the “Dan Patrick” show. That interview came in 2023.

The Barkley is on weight-loss drugs ribbing has been going on for some time on the show.

Shaq previously brought up Mounjaro on TNT, according to a YouTube video. In that show, Barkley teased that he was lighter than O’Neal, at which point O’Neal challenged him to get on a scale. “You’re not lighter than me,” O’Neal told Barkley.

“Just because you’re take Mounjaro,” O’Neal laughed. The other hosts broke down into laughter, saying Barkley was taking “a drug.”

Fans enjoyed that banter. “Shaq just adjusting his chair triggers to a 2 minute full comedy break. Best show on TV,” one person wrote in the YouTube comment thread. “This show CANNOT end. We have to petition or boycott or whatever it takes,” another person wrote on the thread.

According to Healthline, Mounjaro “is a medication initially intended for the management of diabetes but Barkley is taking it in part to help him lose weight.”

In a separate video posted on November 20 on the NBA on TNT Instagram page, Barkley is jokingly running while being made fun of for supposed Ozempic use. He again stresses he actually took Mounjaro.

“Suspect is gonna get really tired if you name all his kids,” O’Neal was teased as he ran in the video, before breaking down in laughter over the comment.

Fans Enjoyed the Exchange on Social Media

Fans enjoyed the back-and-forth. “Bro they roasting 😂😂” wrote one person on the X comment thread under the video.

“SIR CHARLES THE I.B.F HEAVY WEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD LOL,” joked another fan on X.

“Shaq is a great talent lol,” another person wrote.

“Shaq’s got the jokes tonight! Looks like he’s having some fun with his commentary, mixing humor with pop culture references. Always entertaining when he goes off-script! 😂” another fan wrote on X.