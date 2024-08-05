Charles Barkley Singles Out Sixers Legend: ‘Best Thing Ever Happened to Me’

NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley started his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1984. By then, the Sixers window in the 1980s was shutting. However, Barley singled out Sixers legend Moses Malone for his influence on Barkley’s playing career.

Barkley explained why Malone was such a good influence on him on new Sixer Paul George‘s podcast, “Podcast P with Paul George.” He brought up one story when they first became teammates on the Sixers.

“The best thing happened to me… was Moses Malone,” Barkley said. “I was not getting to play. I was fat and out of shape. I asked Moses one day…Moses, can I come see you after practice? He says, sure, young fella. I said, ‘Moses, why am I not getting to play?’ He says, ‘Son, you fat and you lazy.’ He said, ‘Son, you got a lot of talent, but you can’t work hard because you’re so fat.’

Barkley then explained how Malone’s brutal honesty changed everything for Barkley.

“This whole thing changed my whole career. One of the greatest players ever met me before practice after practice, and he got me to lose 50 pounds and the rest is history.”

Barkley was known for being heavier-set compared to most NBA stars. However, because he was an excellent athlete despite his mass, that played a role in why he became an NBA legend. Malone clearly helped him not get too heavy.

Charles Barkley Believes His Career May Have Been Different

Barkley also explained that had it not been for Malone, his career may have been different. He thinks he may have fallen so far off that he would have had to work a blue-collar job.

“If it wasn’t for Moses Malone, man, I have zero idea. I’d be working at McDonald’s, but that guy who was already one of the all-time greats. He took me on his wing. He worked with me every day before practice, after practice, he got me from 300 to 250 [pounds] and like I say, the rest is history. That’s the best thing that ever happened to me in my NBA career– Moses Malone.”

Malone and Barkley played together from 1984 to 1986 before the Sixers traded Malone to Washington. The Sixers then traded Barkley to Phoenix in 1992, and Malone came back the following season. Malone won a title with the Sixers in 1983, while Barkley only made the NBA Finals once with the Suns in 1993.

Charles Barkley & Moses Malone’s Numbers Are Retired

Though their efforts led to one title in Philadelphia, both Barkley’s and Malone’s numbers are retired by the Sixers. Both of them won multiple accolades during their time with the Sixers, including Most Valuable Player, though Barkley won it with the Suns.

Barkley made the Eastern Conference Finals with the Sixers back when he was teammates with Malone on the Sixers. They lost to the Boston Celtics that year in 1986. Barkley never got that close again with the Sixers, but he played long enough for the franchise to keep them in the playoffs.

From the horse’s mouth, Barkley may not have become the legend he did without Malone’s help.