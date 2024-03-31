Zach Edey NBA Draft: Mocks Predict Rising Stock With Pelicans Projection

Zach Edey’s NBA draft stock appears to be on the rise with the latest projections having the Purdue Boilermakers center as a potential lottery pick. One year after being predicted to be a second-round pick, Edey’s stellar play this season has NBA teams’ attention during March Madness.

Could Edey pair up with New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson? ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo’s latest NBA mock draft has the Pelicans selecting Edey with the No. 14 pick.

Edey has been the most dominant player in college basketball for two straight seasons. Yet, there have been questions about how the 7-foot-4, 295-pound big man’s game translates to the NBA. Even if Edey is viewed as more of a traditional center whose best work comes in the paint, the star’s rebounding and shot blocking prowess is enough to intrigue NBA teams.

“There’s little argument that the 7-4 Edey is college basketball’s most dominant player,” Woo wrote in a March 20, 2024 story titled, “2024 NBA draft: Top 50 college prospects in the NCAA tournament.” “He’s in line to win back-to-back Wooden Awards, having led Purdue to another No. 1 seed.

“… The odds are Edey is up for the challenge, as scouts have seen him come out of his shell even more as a competitor this season, with his size, motor, rebounding ability and good touch around the basket, creating unique problems for opponents,” Woo continued.

“While still an acquired taste for some — his defensive concerns as a slower-footed big are legitimate — he’s established himself as a lottery candidate at this point and has little left to prove. Anchoring a deep March run and helping shake the stigma around his team in the tournament would be the cherry on top.”

Zach Edey’s NBA Draft Stock: The Purdue Center Had Back-to-Back Seasons Topping 20 Points & 12 Rebounds Per Game

It is hard to argue with Edey’s production, particularly during these high stakes March Madness matchups. Through Purdue’s first three NCAA tournament games, Edey is averaging 26.7 points, 16.3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks per game.

Edey put together back-to-back seasons averaging a double-double topping 20 points and 12 rebounds per contest. The Boilermakers center averaged 24.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists per contest during the 2023-24 season.

Skeptics will point to Edey’s best work offensively coming with his back to the basket. Edey attempted just two three pointers this season and has not displayed the ability to shoot from long range that NBA teams prefer in modern big men.

The Oklahoma City Thunder Are Zach Edey’s Best NBA Team Fit, Says Analyst

Play

The question for Edey is the best team fit at the next level. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor is even more bullish on Edey, projecting the Purdue star to go to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 12 pick. O’Connor believes Edey would play well alongside a more versatile big man like Chet Holmgren.

“I am endlessly fascinated by the possibility of putting Edey next to a rim protector like Chet Holmgren,” O’Connor noted in his latest NBA mock draft updated on March 27. “Edey could provide the beef inside, and Holmgren would provide versatility. The combination looks incredible on paper, and I’d imagine Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault would do cartwheels if he could add another layer to his dynamic system with a center as big as Edey.”

Edey participated in the 2023 NBA combine but opted to return to Purdue for his senior season. It will be fascinating to see just how high Edey can climb in the 2024 NBA draft after being projected as a second-round pick just one year ago.