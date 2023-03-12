NBA Fan’s Viewing Guide to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will kick off on Tuesday night with First Four games. The tournament then gets going in full on Thursday afternoon. For basketball fans everywhere, it’s four days full of some of the most fun basketball you can hope for.

For NBA fans, there’s a secondary motivation to watching the NCAA Tournament. This is a great chance to see some players who will be joining the NBA next season.

There will be a grand total of 60 players in ESPN’s Top-100 prospects list that might take part in the tournament. In addition, there are another 25 players who have appeared on a top-100 list at some point in their collegiate career.

You can find the full list of players (and other information), their opponents, game times and TV channels for the first-round here.

Here’s Who NBA Fans Should Be Looking For:

Thursday First Window – 12:15 PM ET to 2:00 PM ET tip times

The best player in this first window is Gradey Dick of Kansas. There are also several second-round prospects worth taking a look at in this window.

Thursday Second Window – 2:45 PM ET to 4:30 PM ET tip times

This window is packed with good prospects. Brandon Miller of Alabama is the best player in the field. He’s a likely top-five pick. Miller’s teammate Noah Clowney is also a potential first-round pick. Nick Smith and Anthony Black of Arkansas are also likely lottery picks.

Thursday Third Window – 6:50 PM ET to 7:35 PM ET tip times

Duke plays in this window and that means first-round prospects Kyle Filipowski, Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead are the guys to watch. Also, check out Kris Murray of Iowa. He’s not quite as good as twin brother Keegan with the Sacramento Kings, but he’s a likely first-round pick too.

Thursday Fourth Window – 9:20 PM ET to 10:05 PM ET tip times

Houston and UCLA are the draws here. The Cougars have Jarace Walker, who is a top-10 prospect and Marcus Sasser, who is a potential first-round pick. UCLA is full of players who might go in the second-round. Also, take a look at Drew Pember of UNC Asheville, who is taking on UCLA. He’s arguably one of the best mid-major players in the country and has a shot at being selected in the second round.

Friday First Window – 12:15 PM ET to 2:00 PM ET tip times

Baylor has a bunch of NBA prospects, but the best of the bunch is Keyonte George. He’s a likely top-10 pick. Colby Jones of Xavier is a potential first-round selection as well.

Friday Second Window – 2:45 PM ET to 4:30 PM ET tip times

UConn is the major draw in this window. Jordan Hawkins could be a lottery pick with a big tournament run. Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo are good prospects too. Terquavion Smith of NC State was mentioned as a first-round pick last season, and could be back in that conversation this year. Creighton also has a group of potential NBA guys led by Baylor Scheierman and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Friday Third Window – 6:50 PM ET to 7:35 PM ET tip times

Kentucky isn’t quite as loaded with NBA prospects as usual, but they’ve still got a good group. Cason Wallace is the best of the Wildcats bunch. Zach Edey of Purdue is enormous, the likely NCAA Player of the Year and he’ll be selected somewhere in the second round. Gonzaga doesn’t have any surefire first-round picks this time around, but Drew Timme and Julian Strawther are potential draftees.

Friday Fourth Window – 9:20 PM ET to 10:05 PM ET tip times

The final first-round window closes out with a good group of NBA prospects. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana are the best of the bunch. Hood-Schifino is a potential lottery pick, while Jackson-Davis could be a first-rounder. Keyontae Johnson of Kansas State is an inspirational story. If his name is familiar, you probably remember him from Florida, where he collapsed on the court. Johnson has worked his way back with a terrific year for the Wildcats and is a potential second-round pick.