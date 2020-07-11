Cam Newton Dance and Sing Along to Beyonce on Instagram [WATCH]

The world SHOULD still be in quarantine and there are yet mounds of social issues for the United States to tackle, but the New England Patriots‘ new quarterback Cam Newton isn’t letting it all steal his joy. The former 2015 NFL MVP took to Instagram and showed off his dance moves and some singing that could stand some polish–if I’m being honest.

Brace yourself for a lighthearted side, top give you a hint, at one point, Newton says he needs back-up dancers.

Take a look:

It’s Not All Play and No Work

Newton has seemingly earned a moment to cool down and jam with Beyonce. He’s gotten himself into phenomenal physical condition following two injury-filled seasons that led to the Carolina Panthers releasing him this offseason after signing Teddy Bridgewater to be their quarterback.

Newton signed an incentive filled one-year deal with the Patriots that only guarantees him $550,000. The ceiling for the deal is $7.5 million, but for Newton to collect that amount, he’d have to lead the team to a seventh Super Bowl ring.

Despite the concept that he’s being undervalued and underpaid, Newton has plainly stated, the 2020 season isn’t about money. Newton has pointed to respect as his main motivation, and that likely stems from the Panthers casting him off, and the relatively limited interest he received during his brief period as a free agent.

‘Tired of Being Humble’

Newton drew a little flack for a video he’d posted earlier in the week where he claimed he was “sick of being humble.” Many of Newton’s critics would claim he has never been humble. That may be a bit of bias, racism, or just a disconnect of culture. The statement was made amidst a workout where it is common to create a battle cry that serves as motivation to reach a physical and mental goal. Take a look:

Newton has always celebrated after scoring touchdowns and been very energetic on the field, but he’s never been a guy that teammates or even opponents have disliked. Around the NFL, Newton has a very high approval rating amongst his peers. That speaks more poignantly than any misguided, misinformed, or even contaminated hot take from someone who isn’t in the know about the 31-year-old.

The 2020 season should be a fun one with this complex and talented athlete engineering things.

