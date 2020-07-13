Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham Slapped With Embarrassing Madden 21 Rating

Jarrett Stidham is going to have to change his name to Rodney Dangerfield. His new teammate with the New England Patriots Cam Newton has stated the upcoming season is about respect, perhaps Stidham should have the same mantra. Stidham’s Madden 21 rating has apparently leaked, and according to the information I’ve seen (which I won’t post because it is from an unfinished version of the game), has the second-year checking in with a lowly 61 overall rating.

Is Jarrett Stidham’s Madden Rating Up From Last Year?

On the bright side of things, Stidham’s rating is at least, up three points from where it ended at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Stidham ended the year with a 58 overall rating. Neither is good enough for you to feel comfortable using him as your guy in the game–at least not if you want to have a chance to win.

In Madden 20, Stidham had a 63 awareness (which is irrelevant if you’re controlling him), an 87 rating in throwing power, 78 in short-throw accuracy, 70 in mid-range and deep throw accuracy, 76 in throw-on-the-run, 68 in throw-under-pressure. Perhaps he’ll see a slight bump up in awareness (which is heavily weighted for the overall), and that is what will equate to the three-point jump in his bottom line.

Jarrett Stidham’s Low Overall Rating Compared to 2020 Rookies

Stidham was a fourth-round pick who has very little NFL experience (four pro passes in the regular season to be exact), however, it has to sting when you realize that a number of incoming rookie quarterbacks will begin their Madden journey rated significantly higher than him.

Take a look at all of the rookie quarterbacks who will have higher ratings than Stidham when Madden 21 is released on August 21 via EA early access and August 25 for everyone on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC:

Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrows – 76

Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa – 73

Green Bay Packers – Jordan Love – 71

Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert – 70

Philadelphia Eagles – Jalen Hurts – 68

Indianapolis Colts – Jacob Eason 63

Buffalo Bills – Jake Fromm – 62

There are two things that should remembered when reading this information. While probable, Stidham’s rating hasn’t been made official. The screenshot was from an unreleased version of the game, and the numbers could change.

Secondly, Madden player ratings fluctuate throughout the season based on player performance. However, it’s unclear how many reps we’ll even see from Stidham, especially with a shrinking preseason.

If things go as planned for the Patriots and Newton wins the job and shines through the regular season and what the team hopes will be a successful postseason run, Stidham may not get much of a chance to improve upon the rating he appears set to start the season with for 2020.

