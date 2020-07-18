Madden 21 Ratings: Complete Guide For Every Patriots Players

EA made it official on Friday. In conjunction with ESPN, they released the player ratings for every player in the NFL, and I have the complete list for the New England Patriots.

Stephon Gilmore Tops the List for the Patriots

As previously reported, Stephon Gilmore is the highest-rated player for the Patriots. He’s one of five players to receive a 99-overall rating in the game. The Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, and the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald are the others.

Considering Gilmore is also the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL, and the Patriots’ highest-paid player, it would appear his rating is well deserved.

All of the Patriots’ Madden 21 Ratings

Here is a look at the rest of the Patriots’ player ratings:

Stephon Gilmore CB 99 Devin McCourty FS 92 Dont’a Hightower MLB 88 Julian Edelman WR 87 Shaq Mason RG 86 Jason McCourty CB 85 Joe Thuney LG 85 David Andrews C 84 Jonathan Jones CB 83 Patrick Chung SS 83 James White HB 82 JC Jackson CB 82 Lawrence Guy RE 81 John Simon LE 80 Sony Michel HB 80 Isaiah Wynn LT 79 Mohamed Sanu Sr WR 79 Adrian Phillips FS 78 Cam Newton QB 78 Ja’Whaun Bentley MLB 77 Marqise Lee WR 77 Adam Butler DT 76 Marcus Cannon RT 76 Chase Winovich RE 75 Rex Burkhead HB 75 Damiere Byrd WR 74 Deatrich Wise Jr RE 74 N’Keal Harry WR 74 Kyle Dugger SS 73 Beau Allen DT 72 Brandon Copeland LOLB 72 Jake Bailey P 72 Josh Uche ROLB 72 Terrence Brooks SS 71 Brandon Bolden HB 70 Jakobi Meyers WR 70 Joejuan Williams CB 70 Damien Harris HB 69 Devin Asiasi TE 69 Justin Rohrwasser K 69 Cody Davis FS 68 Derek Rivers LE 68 Shilique Calhoun LOLB 68 Anfernee Jennings LOLB 67 Danny Vitale FB 67 J.J. Taylor HB 67 Dalton Keene TE 66 Justin Bethel CB 66 Lenzy Pipkins CB 66 Matt LaCosse TE 66 Jakob Johnson FB 65 Matthew Slater WR 65 Ryan Izzo TE 64 Byron Cowart DT 63 Brian Hoyer QB 62 Dustin Woodard C 62 Michael Onwenu RG 62 Quincy Adeboyejo WR 62 Tashawn Bower LOLB 62 Hjalte Froholdt LG 61 Jarrett Stidham QB 61 Brandon King ROLB 60 Cassh Maluia MLB 60 Gunner Olszewski WR 60 Yodny Cajuste LT 60 Jermaine Eluemunor LG 58 Justin Herron LT 58 Korey Cunningham RT 56 Brian Lewerke QB 54 Najee Toran RG 52 Joe Cardona TE 26

You’ll notice the only Patriots undrafted free agent to receive a rating from EA is Brian Lewerke. That’s strange considering he might be the least likely to make the team. Also, the Patriots’ quarterback situation in the game looks dire. Newton would have to be the clear starter, but he’s been disrespected with a 78 overall. His backup would be Brian Hoyer who edges out Jarrett Stidham who checks in with a laughable 61, and then there is Lewerke with a 54.

Can you say run the ball…a lot?

