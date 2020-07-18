Madden 21 Ratings: Complete Guide For Every Patriots Players

EA made it official on Friday. In conjunction with ESPN, they released the player ratings for every player in the NFL, and I have the complete list for the New England Patriots.
Stephon Gilmore Tops the List for the Patriots
As previously reported, Stephon Gilmore is the highest-rated player for the Patriots. He’s one of five players to receive a 99-overall rating in the game. The Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, and the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald are the others.
Considering Gilmore is also the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL, and the Patriots’ highest-paid player, it would appear his rating is well deserved.
All of the Patriots’ Madden 21 Ratings
Here is a look at the rest of the Patriots’ player ratings:
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|99
|Devin McCourty
|FS
|92
|Dont’a Hightower
|MLB
|88
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|87
|Shaq Mason
|RG
|86
|Jason McCourty
|CB
|85
|Joe Thuney
|LG
|85
|David Andrews
|C
|84
|Jonathan Jones
|CB
|83
|Patrick Chung
|SS
|83
|James White
|HB
|82
|JC Jackson
|CB
|82
|Lawrence Guy
|RE
|81
|John Simon
|LE
|80
|Sony Michel
|HB
|80
|Isaiah Wynn
|LT
|79
|Mohamed Sanu Sr
|WR
|79
|Adrian Phillips
|FS
|78
|Cam Newton
|QB
|78
|Ja’Whaun Bentley
|MLB
|77
|Marqise Lee
|WR
|77
|Adam Butler
|DT
|76
|Marcus Cannon
|RT
|76
|Chase Winovich
|RE
|75
|Rex Burkhead
|HB
|75
|Damiere Byrd
|WR
|74
|Deatrich Wise Jr
|RE
|74
|N’Keal Harry
|WR
|74
|Kyle Dugger
|SS
|73
|Beau Allen
|DT
|72
|Brandon Copeland
|LOLB
|72
|Jake Bailey
|P
|72
|Josh Uche
|ROLB
|72
|Terrence Brooks
|SS
|71
|Brandon Bolden
|HB
|70
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|70
|Joejuan Williams
|CB
|70
|Damien Harris
|HB
|69
|Devin Asiasi
|TE
|69
|Justin Rohrwasser
|K
|69
|Cody Davis
|FS
|68
|Derek Rivers
|LE
|68
|Shilique Calhoun
|LOLB
|68
|Anfernee Jennings
|LOLB
|67
|Danny Vitale
|FB
|67
|J.J. Taylor
|HB
|67
|Dalton Keene
|TE
|66
|Justin Bethel
|CB
|66
|Lenzy Pipkins
|CB
|66
|Matt LaCosse
|TE
|66
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|65
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|65
|Ryan Izzo
|TE
|64
|Byron Cowart
|DT
|63
|Brian Hoyer
|QB
|62
|Dustin Woodard
|C
|62
|Michael Onwenu
|RG
|62
|Quincy Adeboyejo
|WR
|62
|Tashawn Bower
|LOLB
|62
|Hjalte Froholdt
|LG
|61
|Jarrett Stidham
|QB
|61
|Brandon King
|ROLB
|60
|Cassh Maluia
|MLB
|60
|Gunner Olszewski
|WR
|60
|Yodny Cajuste
|LT
|60
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|LG
|58
|Justin Herron
|LT
|58
|Korey Cunningham
|RT
|56
|Brian Lewerke
|QB
|54
|Najee Toran
|RG
|52
|Joe Cardona
|TE
|26
You’ll notice the only Patriots undrafted free agent to receive a rating from EA is Brian Lewerke. That’s strange considering he might be the least likely to make the team. Also, the Patriots’ quarterback situation in the game looks dire. Newton would have to be the clear starter, but he’s been disrespected with a 78 overall. His backup would be Brian Hoyer who edges out Jarrett Stidham who checks in with a laughable 61, and then there is Lewerke with a 54.
Can you say run the ball…a lot?
