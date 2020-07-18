Madden 21 Ratings: Complete Guide For Every Patriots Players

Madden 21 Ratings: Complete Guide For Every Patriots Players

EA Gilmore

EA made it official on Friday. In conjunction with ESPN, they released the player ratings for every player in the NFL, and I have the complete list for the New England Patriots.

Stephon Gilmore Tops the List for the Patriots

As previously reported, Stephon Gilmore is the highest-rated player for the Patriots. He’s one of five players to receive a 99-overall rating in the game. The Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, and the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald are the others.

Considering Gilmore is also the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL, and the Patriots’ highest-paid player, it would appear his rating is well deserved.

All of the Patriots’ Madden 21 Ratings

Here is a look at the rest of the Patriots’ player ratings:

Stephon Gilmore CB 99
Devin McCourty FS 92
Dont’a Hightower MLB 88
Julian Edelman WR 87
Shaq Mason RG 86
Jason McCourty CB 85
Joe Thuney LG 85
David Andrews C 84
Jonathan Jones CB 83
Patrick Chung SS 83
James White HB 82
JC Jackson CB 82
Lawrence Guy RE 81
John Simon LE 80
Sony Michel HB 80
Isaiah Wynn LT 79
Mohamed Sanu Sr WR 79
Adrian Phillips FS 78
Cam Newton QB 78
Ja’Whaun Bentley MLB 77
Marqise Lee WR 77
Adam Butler DT 76
Marcus Cannon RT 76
Chase Winovich RE 75
Rex Burkhead HB 75
Damiere Byrd WR 74
Deatrich Wise Jr RE 74
N’Keal Harry WR 74
Kyle Dugger SS 73
Beau Allen DT 72
Brandon Copeland LOLB 72
Jake Bailey P 72
Josh Uche ROLB 72
Terrence Brooks SS 71
Brandon Bolden HB 70
Jakobi Meyers WR 70
Joejuan Williams CB 70
Damien Harris HB 69
Devin Asiasi TE 69
Justin Rohrwasser K 69
Cody Davis FS 68
Derek Rivers LE 68
Shilique Calhoun LOLB 68
Anfernee Jennings LOLB 67
Danny Vitale FB 67
J.J. Taylor HB 67
Dalton Keene TE 66
Justin Bethel CB 66
Lenzy Pipkins CB 66
Matt LaCosse TE 66
Jakob Johnson FB 65
Matthew Slater WR 65
Ryan Izzo TE 64
Byron Cowart DT 63
Brian Hoyer QB 62
Dustin Woodard C 62
Michael Onwenu RG 62
Quincy Adeboyejo WR 62
Tashawn Bower LOLB 62
Hjalte Froholdt LG 61
Jarrett Stidham QB 61
Brandon King ROLB 60
Cassh Maluia MLB 60
Gunner Olszewski WR 60
Yodny Cajuste LT 60
Jermaine Eluemunor LG 58
Justin Herron LT 58
Korey Cunningham RT 56
Brian Lewerke QB 54
Najee Toran RG 52
Joe Cardona TE 26

You’ll notice the only Patriots undrafted free agent to receive a rating from EA is Brian Lewerke. That’s strange considering he might be the least likely to make the team. Also, the Patriots’ quarterback situation in the game looks dire. Newton would have to be the clear starter, but he’s been disrespected with a 78 overall. His backup would be Brian Hoyer who edges out Jarrett Stidham who checks in with a laughable 61, and then there is Lewerke with a 54.

Can you say run the ball…a lot?

