Super Bowl Champion Says Cam Newton is an ‘Upgrade’ Over Tom Brady

It seems former Green Bay Packers players have a strong opinion about Cam Newton and his chances to shine with the New England Patriots. A week after former teammate TJ Lang slammed Newton’s chances in 2020, James Jones, a key part of the Packers’ 2010 Super Bowl team had a different take.

James Jones Says Cam Newton Will Be an Upgrade Over Tom Brady

Jones appeared on NFL Network and he was asked if he thought Newton would be an upgrade over Tom Brady, and his answer was a resounding yes.

James Jones: Cam is an "Upgrade" at QB for Pats over Brady | Total Access#NFL #NewEnglandPatriots NFL Network's James Jones and Steve Mariucci debate if New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is an upgrade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. 2020-07-15T13:36:41Z

Jones isn’t putting down Brady’s career overall, but he pointed out the six-time Super Bowl champion’s missed throws in 2019 and his age. At 43 years old, Jones just doesn’t see Brady being better than a 31-year-old Newton who is motivated and multi-faceted because of his ability to move.

Former San Francisco 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci was kind of on the fence, but he didn’t want to dismiss Brady’s overall presence, and he also pointed out Newton’s injury concerns.

Does Jones Have a Point?

In a word, yes. The key factor is whether he is healthy. If Newton is 100 percent, there is no doubt in my mind he’s a more effective football player than a 43-year-old Brady. Newton presents so many more problems for a defense with his ability to run the football and throw the ball deep.

Brady has never been much of a threat to make plays with his legs, and as he’s gotten older, his arm strength has waned. If the Patriots have signed a player who is anywhere close to what Newton was in 2015, or even the beginning of the 2018 season when he was having his best year statistically as a passer, they will blow the AFC East away.

Newton Doesn’t Need to Be Better Than Brady Has Ever Been

One thing everyone must remember is that Newton doesn’t necessarily have to be better than Brady has ever been in his career. Truthfully, he just needs to be better than Brady was in 2019. Last year’s team had a great defense, a decent running game, but it struggled to make plays in the passing game.

You can blame this on the receivers not getting open and creating separation, but as Jones alluded to in the video above, some of that blame falls on Brady’s inaccuracy. His 60.8% completion rate was his lowest since 2013, and it was tied for third-worst in his career.

Perhaps if Brady were able to get out of the pocket and buy some time to create some other throwing angles, he could have been more effective.

As it is, Brady’s time with New England may never be duplicated by another player for any franchise. However, it’s Newton’s time to shine, and if his body stays intact, he will be an upgrade over the G.O.A.T.

